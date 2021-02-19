Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kardashians
Published

Kourtney Kardashian shares own lingerie pic after she ‘wasn't invited to’ photoshoot with her sisters

The Poosh founder wasn't included in sister Kim Kardashian's photoshoot for her latest SKIMS line

By Andy Sahadeo | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for February 19Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for February 19

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Kourtney Kardashian refuses to feel left out.

After not being featured in a recent photoshoot with siblings Kendall and Kylie Jenner and sister Kim Kardashian, Kourtney decided to take matters into her own hands — sharing a mirror selfie on Friday.

The snapshot sees the Poosh founder posing in red lingerie while sitting inside a walk-in closet adorned with shoes, as well as various pieces of lingerie scattered across the floor. Kardashian was also seen rocking a lengthy braid and a skull and bones necklace.

"Since I wasn’t invited to the sister shoot …," Kardashian, 41, jokingly wrote on Instagram, referencing her sisters' photoshoot for Kim's latest SKIMS line. The shoot notably featured Kim, Kendall and Kylie all wearing red lingerie for Valentine's Day.  

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN POSES FOR SIZZLING SWIMSUIT SHOOT

Kourtney Kardashian shared a lingerie pic after not being invited to her sisters' photoshoot.

Kourtney Kardashian shared a lingerie pic after not being invited to her sisters' photoshoot. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Sugar Factory American Brasserie)

Kardashian's fans were quick to shower the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star with praise and support.

"UR THE HOTTEST SISTER QUEEN," one commenter wrote. "You weren’t invited because you are the best sister," another user wrote.

"Because they know u stole the show [heart]," said one commenter.

KYLIE JENNER FACES BACKLASH FOR LAVISH PARTY THAT APPEARS TO FLOUT CORONAVIRUS RULES: 'DON'T GIVE A DAMN'

Kim Kardashian (left) teamed up with her younger sisters Kendall Jenner (center) and Kylie Jenner (right) to promote her new lingerie line on Feb. 7.

Kim Kardashian (left) teamed up with her younger sisters Kendall Jenner (center) and Kylie Jenner (right) to promote her new lingerie line on Feb. 7. (Getty Images)

Despite not being invited to her family photoshoot, Kourtney is feeling loved in another way.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The Poosh founder and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, 45, seemingly confirmed their relationship on Tuesday with a vague Instagram post from Kardashian, which features the two holding hands after Valentine’s Day weekend.

Furthermore, the couple have received the blessing from their respective families after news of their relationship broke.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"They have big modern families [and they] both are dedicated to their kids," an insider explained to Us Weekly. "They come from these modern families with modern relationships. Both of their families are supportive. It’s still very new, but they are both very excited by how easy it all has been."

On Our Radar