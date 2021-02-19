Kourtney Kardashian shares own lingerie pic after she ‘wasn't invited to’ photoshoot with her sisters

Kourtney Kardashian refuses to feel left out.

After not being featured in a recent photoshoot with siblings Kendall and Kylie Jenner and sister Kim Kardashian, Kourtney decided to take matters into her own hands — sharing a mirror selfie on Friday.

The snapshot sees the Poosh founder posing in red lingerie while sitting inside a walk-in closet adorned with shoes, as well as various pieces of lingerie scattered across the floor. Kardashian was also seen rocking a lengthy braid and a skull and bones necklace.

"Since I wasn’t invited to the sister shoot …," Kardashian, 41, jokingly wrote on Instagram, referencing her sisters' photoshoot for Kim's latest SKIMS line. The shoot notably featured Kim, Kendall and Kylie all wearing red lingerie for Valentine's Day.

Kardashian's fans were quick to shower the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star with praise and support.

"UR THE HOTTEST SISTER QUEEN," one commenter wrote. "You weren’t invited because you are the best sister," another user wrote.

"Because they know u stole the show [heart]," said one commenter.

Despite not being invited to her family photoshoot, Kourtney is feeling loved in another way.

The Poosh founder and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, 45, seemingly confirmed their relationship on Tuesday with a vague Instagram post from Kardashian, which features the two holding hands after Valentine’s Day weekend.

Furthermore, the couple have received the blessing from their respective families after news of their relationship broke.

"They have big modern families [and they] both are dedicated to their kids," an insider explained to Us Weekly. "They come from these modern families with modern relationships. Both of their families are supportive. It’s still very new, but they are both very excited by how easy it all has been."