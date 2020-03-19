Kourtney Kardashian shares Bible passage suggesting God would punish evil world with an 'epidemic'

Kourtney Kardashian shared a Bible passage on social media that suggests God would punish an evil world with an "epidemic."

The reality star, 40, shared the passage on her Instagram Story Wednesday night after it was first posted by another account and circled with the message, "Pay attention children."

The Bible passage reads: "Whenever I hold back the rain or send locusts to eat up the crops or send an epidemic on my people, if they pray to me and repent and turn away from the evil they have been doing, then I will hear them in heaven, forgive their sins and make their land prosperous again."

KIM KARDASHIAN DENIES GIFTING JFK'S BLOODY SHIRT TO DAUGHTER NORTH WEST: 'THAT IS A SICK JOKE'

The Poosh founder raised eyebrows earlier this month amid the coronavirus pandemic when she shared a quote from a book written by late psychic Sylvia Browne, who predicted there would be a global pandemic in the year 2020.

The Kardashian-Jenner family has been vocal about the coronavirus pandemic and the importance of social distancing.

Kim Kardashian was trolled on Twitter after the KKW Beauty founder posted a glam selfie "sending love" to her followers. Fans were quick to call out the reality star, however, and demanded she send them money instead.

KIM KARDASHIAN SLAMS CLAIM SHE HASN'T DONATED TO AUSTRALIA WILDLIFE-RELIEF EFFORTS

"Please everyone, especially people who are young and healthy, pls take the directions to stay home seriously if you care about the health and safety of your mom, father, grandparents, sisters, brothers, children and community," Kardashian wrote after the selfie gone wrong.

Her post continued: "Unless you are leaving your home to go to work, restock on necessary food and essentials, to see your doctor or to help someone in need such an an (sic) elderly neighbor, please do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside to stop the spread of this virus."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Also a reminder that this virus does not discriminate against race, age, gender, etc." she continued. "This applies to us all and we will get through this together. Sending everyone lots of love and keeping everyone in my family's prayers."

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner is confident in her ability to self-quarantine. The 22-year-old reminded her fans that she stayed inside "for months" while she was pregnant with her now 2-year-old daughter, Stormi.