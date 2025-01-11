'Soul Man' singer Sam Moore dead at 89

Sam Moore, one half of the 1960s duo Sam & Dave, has died. He was 89.

According to Moore's rep, the late singer - best known for hits such as "Soul Man" and "Hold On, I’m Comin,'" - died Friday morning in Coral Gables, Florida, due to complications while recovering from surgery.

His singing partner Dave Prater died in a car accident in 1988.

The soul and R&B duo performed together for nearly two decades starting in the early 1960s. Best known for their high energy and gospel-infused performances, the duo became an influence for a number of artists including Tom Petty, Bruce Springsteen and more.

In the 1980s, the Blues Brothers - comedians Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi - put soul and blues back on the map after covering Sam & Dave's "Soul Man" on ‘Saturday Night Live’. They often paid homage to Sam & Dave during their act as well.

Moore was born Oct. 12, 1935, in Miami, Florida and kickstarted his singing career in church.

He and Prater performed in soul and R&B clubs in the 1950s, but didn’t meet until 1961 in Miami, according to the Associated Press.

The duo had a contentious relationship towards the end of their run. Moore sued Prater after Prater began touring with a new bandmate as the New Sam & Dave, according to the AP.

Moore battled a drug addiction throughout the 1970s, which eventually impacted his career. His wife, Joyce, helped him get treatment for his addiction. After finding sobriety, Moore started taking jobs he never anticipated.

"I did a lot of cruise ships, I did a lot of oldies shows," he once told the AP.

"That’s funny to think back to it now. And I did a lot of shows where if I did a show with an oldie show, I had to actually audition," he said. "But you know what? You keep your mouth shut and you get up there and you sing as hard and perform as hard as you can, and get the little money and go on about your business and try and pay those bills. I’m laughing about it now, but at that time, man, it was really serious."

Moore is survived by his wife, Joyce, daughter, Michell, and two grandchildren.