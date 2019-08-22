Expand / Collapse search
Kodak Black expected to plead guilty in federal weapons case

Associated Press
Rapper Kodak Black is expected to plead guilty to federal weapons charges.

A hearing is set for Thursday in Miami federal court.

The decision comes months after an original plea of innocence. Prosecutors in May charged the 21-year-old rapper for crimes that involve falsifying information on federal forms to purchase three firearms.

KODAK BLACK TO REMAIN JAILED UNTIL TRIAL ON FEDERAL WEAPONS CHARGES

Prosecutors say one of the weapons purchased by Black was found at the scene of a South Florida shooting.

Kodak Black arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Officials say Florida rapper Kodak Black was arrested on federal and state weapons charges just before he was to perform at a hip-hop festival. The U.S. Marshals office says in a news release that the 21-year-old Black was taken into custody Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Rolling Loud Music Festival at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. The statement didn’t elaborate. (AP)

A federal judge denied his request for bond saying he was “danger to the community” based on his lengthy criminal record. Black has remained in a federal detention center in Miami since his arrest.

Authorities say he could face up to eight years in prison.

The rapper, known for singles “ZeZe” and “Roll in Peace,” also faces drug, weapons and sexual assault charges in other states.