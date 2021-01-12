Kirstie Alley calls out NY Gov. Cuomo for sudden change on lockdown days before Biden inauguration

Actress Kirstie Alley sounded off on Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's drastic shift away from lockdowns during the pandemic.

As part of his annual State of the State address, Cuomo raised eyebrows on Monday for denouncing the economic restrictions that his own administration put into place in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

"We simply cannot stay closed until the vaccine hits critical mass," Cuomo said. "The cost is too high. We will have nothing left to open. We must reopen the economy, but we must do it smartly and safely."

On Tuesday, the former "Cheers" star took aim at the Democratic governor over the timing of his sudden change of heart.

"Thank God Cuomo is opening up New York!!!.....and JUST IN TIME for Biden’s inauguration .....it’s like a Covid miracle ...ish," Alley wrote.

Alley also mocked the "miracles" of the unity being brought forth by President-elect Biden.

"MIRACLES... Joe Biden healing the country by being the President of BOTH parties by Impeaching the president!" Alley tweeted. "And the very best miracle I’ve noticed? Joe doesn’t need to wear masks in his speeches & interviews anymore & the pandemic is no longer in the news!"

