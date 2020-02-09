Kirk Douglas' daughter-in-law Catherine Zeta-Jones thanks fans for support after his death

Kirk Douglas' family members are feeling thankful for their fans' support.

After recently laying the Hollywood icon to rest, his daughter-in-law Catherine Zeta-Jones has shared a message with her fans.

The 50-year-old actress took to Instagram on Sunday, posting a photo of Douglas with his son Michael, also an actor.

"Michael joins me in thanking you all for your overwhelming love, kind words and prayers since the passing of my father in law Kirk," wrote Zeta-Jones in the caption. "My whole family appreciated every word."

She added: "Love to you all."

Douglas died on Wednesday, after which, Zeta-Jones also shared a post, expressing her sorrow.

In the black-and-white photo, the "Chicago" star plants a kiss on Douglas' cheek.

"To my darling Kirk, I shall love you for the rest of my life," the caption read. "I miss you already. Sleep tight..."

Douglas' death was announced on Instagram by Michael, 75, on Wednesday.

"It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103," said the actor alongside several pictures of his legendary father. "To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to. But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband."

"Kirk's life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet," Michael continued. "Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son."