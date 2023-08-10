'King of the Hill' actor Johnny Hardwick dead at 64

"King of the Hill" voice actor Johnny Hardwick has died. He was 64.

Hardwick's death was confirmed to Fox News Digital by the Austin Police Department.

The police responded to a welfare check call on Aug. 8 and found a deceased body that was later identified as Hardwick. The actor's death is not being investigated as a homicide, Austin police told Fox News Digital.

The cause of death will be determined by the Travis County Medical Examiner but remains unknown at this time.

Hardwick voiced the character of Dale Gribble on the animated comedy series "King of the Hill." His character appeared in the very first episode of the show, which aired in 1997. The series ended in 2010 after 259 episodes.

The actor was awarded an Emmy in 1999 for outstanding animated program for "King of the Hill." He went on to receive two more Emmy nominations in 2001 and 2002.

"King of the Hill" was created by Mike Judge and Greg Daniels. Hardwick was joined by Judge along with Kathy Najimy, Stephen Root and Pamela Adlon for the cast.

A revival of the hit comedy was announced in January with Hardwick listed as a cast member.

"We are all so excited to welcome back Hank, Peggy and Bobby, and to see what they have to say about the world we live in and continue the conversations we began years ago," Craig Erwich, president of ABC Entertainment, Hulu and Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals, said in a statement to Deadline. "This show has all of the perfect ingredients to meet this moment in animation at Hulu, and we’re so thankful to be having those conversations alongside this talented group."

Hardwick began his career as a stand-up comedian in the 1990s.

