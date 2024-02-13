King Charles returns to London with Queen Camilla, expected to continue cancer treatment

King Charles III has returned to London, where he is expected to continue his cancer treatments.

The British monarch flew by helicopter to Buckingham Palace and was photographed inside a car with his wife Queen Camilla by his side once they landed.

The royal couple arrived Tuesday at Clarence House, his longtime residence in London, after spending a week at Sandringham in Norfolk. He was seen waving to well-wishers from inside the vehicle on what appeared to be a rainy day in the U.K.

The king was seen wearing a black jacket and gray tie with a matching pocket handkerchief. Camilla donned a black coat as she sat beside her husband.

Charles’ appearance comes days after he stepped out publicly for the first time since speaking about his cancer diagnosis.

On Sunday, the monarch arrived at St. Mary Magdalene Church at the Sandringham Estate with Camilla to attend church services.

The 75-year-old waved to onlookers as he walked with his wife, wearing a camel-colored coat and carrying an umbrella. Camilla wore a long white coat, paired with a black hat, and held her husband’s arm close.

King Charles addressed his cancer diagnosis for the first time on Saturday.



In a post on the royal family's Instagram page, he wrote, "I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days."

He continued, "As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement."

"It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organisations which support cancer patients and their families across the UK and wider world," the royal added.

Along with a photo of him shaking hands with medical staff, Charles' post included a signed copy of his statement which was typed on the stationery of his private estate, Sandringham House, and personally signed by the king. According to the Associated Press, Charles retreated to Sandringham after receiving his first cancer treatment.

Royal officials announced last week that the king was diagnosed with cancer and will suspend public engagements, though he will continue with state business such as signing papers. They did not disclose what form of cancer he has, but said it’s not related to his recent treatment for a benign prostate condition.



Camilla, who has been continuing with her royal engagements, previously said that Charles was doing "extremely well under the circumstances."

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Stanton and the Associated Press contributed to this report.