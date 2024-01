Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

King Charles III underwent a successful surgery after being hospitalized for prostate treatment.



"His majesty is doing quite well," a royal source told Fox News Digital.



Fox News Digital has learned that Queen Camilla has left the hospital after his procedure, and everything went as expected.





This is a breaking news story. Please check back for developments.