King Charles heckled over Prince Andrew's Epstein ties during royal visit

A heckler questioned King Charles III over Prince Andrew's ties to Jeffrey Epstein during his visit to a cathedral on Monday.

A man shouted questions at the king outside of Lichfield Cathedral in Staffordshire, England, the BBC reported.

"How long have you known about Andrew and Epstein? Have you asked the police to cover up for Andrew?" the single protester shouted, as captured on video.

"Should MPs be allowed to debate the royals in the House of Commons?"

Another video, which appeared to be shot by the heckler, was shared on X by the anti-monarchy group Republic. The group’s mission statement on X reads, "to achieve the abolition of the British monarchy in favor of a democratic republic."

While the protester voiced his criticism, large crowds of royal supporters were gathered outside to greet King Charles.

Video shows several people confronting the heckler, with some yelling at him to "shut up," while one woman nearby told him to "go away." King Charles did not respond to the man's questions.

The monarchy has faced mounting pressure regarding Prince Andrew's connection to Epstein after the late financier's alleged victim Virginia Giuffre released a posthumous memoir.

This incident comes just days after Prince Andrew relinquished his remaining royal titles. His Royal Highness title has been inactive since 2019. While continuing to "vigorously deny" the accusations against him, Prince Andrew noted in a statement that Giuffre's claims have become a distraction from the work of the royal family.

"In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family," Prince Andrew said in an Oct. 17 statement obtained by Fox News Digital. "I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life."

While he will no longer be referred to as the Duke of York, Prince Andrew will remain a prince as he is the son of the late Queen Elizabeth. Due to the loss of his title, Prince Andrew will not attend the royal family Christmas celebrations.

Giuffre's book gave details about her long-standing accusations against Prince Andrew. Giuffre has alleged she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and had sex with the prince when she was 17.

Giuffre claimed she had sex with Prince Andrew three times in the memoir titled "Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice."

"In the years since, I’ve thought a lot about how he behaved," she wrote about the first night she allegedly had sex with Prince Andrew. "He was friendly enough, but still entitled — as if he believed having sex with me was his birthright."

She claimed she was paid $15,000 by Epstein for having sex with "Randy Andy."

