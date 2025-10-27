Expand / Collapse search
King Charles III

King Charles heckled over Prince Andrew's Epstein ties during royal visit

Royal fans told protester to 'shut up' and 'go away' during King Charles' cathedral visit in Staffordshire

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Prince Andrew, Jeffrey Epstein had 'money and sex' in common: author

Prince Andrew, Jeffrey Epstein had 'money and sex' in common: author

Royal author Andrew Lownie has written an explosive new book titled "Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York."

A heckler questioned King Charles III over Prince Andrew's ties to Jeffrey Epstein during his visit to a cathedral on Monday.

A man shouted questions at the king outside of Lichfield Cathedral in Staffordshire, England, the BBC reported.

"How long have you known about Andrew and Epstein? Have you asked the police to cover up for Andrew?" the single protester shouted, as captured on video.

"Should MPs be allowed to debate the royals in the House of Commons?" 

PRINCE ANDREW SPENDS DAYS ‘HOLED UP’ WATCHING WAR FILMS AS ROYAL LODGE MOVE-OUT BUZZ HEATS UP: EXPERT

King Charles walks around at a dedication ceremony in Staffordshire.

King Charles III was heckled during his Monday visit to Staffordshire. (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Another video, which appeared to be shot by the heckler, was shared on X by the anti-monarchy group Republic. The group’s mission statement on X reads, "to achieve the abolition of the British monarchy in favor of a democratic republic."

While the protester voiced his criticism, large crowds of royal supporters were gathered outside to greet King Charles.

Video shows several people confronting the heckler, with some yelling at him to "shut up," while one woman nearby told him to "go away." King Charles did not respond to the man's questions.

The monarchy has faced mounting pressure regarding Prince Andrew's connection to Epstein after the late financier's alleged victim Virginia Giuffre released a posthumous memoir.

King Charles attends a dedication service at Staffordshire.

King Charles, pictured here on Oct. 27, has faced mounting pressure regarding Prince Andrew and his connection to Jeffrey Epstein. (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

This incident comes just days after Prince Andrew relinquished his remaining royal titles. His Royal Highness title has been inactive since 2019. While continuing to "vigorously deny" the accusations against him, Prince Andrew noted in a statement that Giuffre's claims have become a distraction from the work of the royal family.

"In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family," Prince Andrew said in an Oct. 17 statement obtained by Fox News Digital. "I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life."

While he will no longer be referred to as the Duke of York, Prince Andrew will remain a prince as he is the son of the late Queen Elizabeth. Due to the loss of his title, Prince Andrew will not attend the royal family Christmas celebrations.

A close-up of Prince Andrew looking away outdoors wearing a dark blue suit.

Prince Andrew gave up his royal titles in a statement on Oct. 17. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Prince Andrew Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell in 2001 photo

Prince Andrew allegedly appears in this photograph with his arm around the waist of then-17-year-old Virginia Giuffre. (U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals)

Giuffre's book gave details about her long-standing accusations against Prince Andrew. Giuffre has alleged she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and had sex with the prince when she was 17.

Giuffre claimed she had sex with Prince Andrew three times in the memoir titled "Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice."

"In the years since, I’ve thought a lot about how he behaved," she wrote about the first night she allegedly had sex with Prince Andrew. "He was friendly enough, but still entitled — as if he believed having sex with me was his birthright."

She claimed she was paid $15,000 by Epstein for having sex with "Randy Andy."

