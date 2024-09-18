King Charles 'fed up' with Prince Harry as he plans UK visit, reconciliation 'won't be a quick fix': expert

As Prince Harry gears up to return to the UK, many are hoping he’ll be reunited with his father, but one royal expert believes peace talks won’t come easy.

On Wednesday, the WellChild Awards in London confirmed on Instagram that the Duke of Sussex is the guest of honor for the annual event on Sept. 30. The charity, which supports seriously ill children, is one of the few causes in the UK that the 40-year-old has kept since stepping back as a senior royal in 2020 and moving to California.

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard claimed to Fox News Digital that the king, 75, who was diagnosed with cancer in February, is hesitant to meet with his younger son.

"All royal family members want to be sure that their conversations remain private," Chard claimed to Fox News Digital. "King Charles is thoroughly fed up with Prince Harry assuming that he can [manage] his security requests. He will not be available 24/7 for Prince Harry's demands."

"However, King Charles loves Prince Harry as a father," said Chard. "[He] will make an effort to communicate with him, especially on important days."

For more than four years, Harry has been fighting in court over his security in the U.K.

The Duke of Sussex lost his taxpayer-funded personal protective security after he gave up his status as a working member of the royal family in 2020.

The Telegraph previously reported that when Harry was visiting the UK in May for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, he turned down an invitation from the king to stay at a royal residence.

The Duke of Sussex reportedly turned down the offer because it did not come with any security arrangements, which, according to The Telegraph, would have meant staying in a location with public entrance and exit points and no police protection.

Instead, Harry stayed at a hotel, as he had during previous visits.

Representatives for father and son didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment at the time.

"I believe situations will improve between King Charles and Prince Harry," Chard claimed. "Things are moving in the right direction, but it isn't going to be a quick fix."

Sources close to Charles told Chard that the king "would have spoken to Prince Harry on his landmark birthday" on Sunday. She noted that "things are very hush-hush."

She also pointed out that Harry’s upcoming trip to the UK "has been in the diary for some time."

"I’m sure he has his security sorted," she said. "It would be nice to think that he could stay with his father, but it wouldn't surprise me if he stays at the Althorp Estate again, close to his 'red aunts' and Charles Spencer - his aunts and uncle on his late mother’s side. He has a very close bond with this side of his family, and he feels safe and close to his mother when staying at the estate."

On May 8, Prince Harry marked the milestone anniversary of the Invictus Games with a service of thanksgiving held at St. Paul's Cathedral. Charles and other senior royals attended a garden party at Buckingham Palace two miles away.

A spokesperson for Harry confirmed to Fox News Digital that the king was too busy to meet with his son.

Insiders recently told People magazine that Harry is preparing to appeal a court ruling that upheld the decision to deny him security. He wants to reinstate his security to allow more flexible visits to the UK for himself, his wife and their two children.

The sources claimed that the issue plays "a crucial role" in his ongoing estrangement from his father. Sources claimed that the monarch stopped taking his son’s phone calls and hasn't responded to his letters.

Chard claimed that Harry’s latest move, which occurred on Sept. 17, or National Voter Registration Day, may likely deepen the rift.

"Prince Harry and Meghan have now waded into US politics, releasing a statement through their Archewell Foundation urging people to vote," she explained. "There is a hint of woke tone to their words despite not fully endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris or former President Donald Trump."

"King Charles will not want to be a party to their inappropriate behavior, especially as they have kept their royal titles," Chard claimed. "They should maintain neutrality."

The statement released by Archewell Foundation, the nonprofit organization created by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, reads: "Voting is not just a right; it’s a fundamental way to influence the fate of our communities."

"At The Archewell Foundation, we recognize that civic engagement, no matter one’s political party, is at the heart of a more just and equitable world," the statement continued. "By participating in initiatives like this, we aim to amplify the message that every voice matters.

"We invite you to join us in this important effort. Together, let’s make sure every eligible voter is informed and empowered to participate in shaping America’s future."

It’s noted that the British royal family stays neutral when it comes to politics across the pond.

Harry had offered to personally pay for his police protection when in the UK but was denied in court. A friend told People magazine he feels that as king, Charles "could intervene." The issue has created a wall between father and son, with conversations shifting from frustration to "complete silence" from the king, the pal claimed.

Pals told the outlet that Harry is "eager" to visit his friends in the UK and work directly, "rather than through Zoom," with the charities he’s still connected to in his homeland. He also wants to bring his family to the UK for visits but is worried about his security.

Harry did manage a discreet trip to his home country for the memorial service of his late uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, on Aug. 29. The outlet reported that Harry stayed with his uncle, Earl Charles Spencer at Althorp.

Chard claimed that Harry "breached trust between him and other royal family members."

"All royal family members want to be sure that their conversations remain private," she claimed.

In February, Prince Harry did see his father while on a brief trip to the UK for a reported 45 minutes.

Harry has had a strained relationship with his family since he and his wife quit royal duties. At the time, the couple said the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British press were what prompted them to step back as senior royals.

The father of two has since detailed his rocky relationship with his family in TV interviews, a documentary and his memoir, "Spare."

A friend of the couple claimed to People magazine that safety was always a primary concern, along with a lack of support from the palace.

"[They] didn’t feel they had a choice," the pal told the outlet. "The only option was to leave – for their sanity. I do think they thought if they got out of this bubble, there would be less focus on them."

According to the outlet, some close to the palace hinted that Harry’s memoir and interviews have compromised the family’s trust in him. Meanwhile, those close to the prince argued that if he had proper security, he wouldn’t need to speak publicly to help pay for it.

If the issue over security is resolved, "it’s swords down," claimed the friend.

"[Nothing] would give [Harry] more happiness than being able to rekindle his bond with his father," the pal told the outlet. "At the end of the day, you can’t undo bloodlines. He’s not asking his dad for a nicer house or nicer cars. He’s asking because of the reality of the situation. He is at risk."