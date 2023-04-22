Kate Middleton gives Prince Louis a wheelbarrow ride in new photos ahead of his 5th birthday

Prince William and Kate Middleton will celebrate their son Prince Louis' 5th birthday on Sunday.

On Saturday, Prince and Princess of Wales shared new photos of their youngest son to mark the occasion.

"Someone’s turning 5 tomorrow…A very happy birthday to Prince Louis," the couple wrote in the caption of their Instagram post, adding emojis of a birthday cake and partying smiley face.

In the first image, Louis was seen smiling as he sits on top of a pile of leaves and grass in a wheelbarrow while being pushed by his mother, who beams at him.

PRINCE WILLIAM, KATE MIDDLETON SHARE NEW PHOTOS OF PRINCE LOUIS AHEAD OF HIS 4TH BIRTHDAY

The young royal was wearing a bright blue alpine-inspired sweater over a blue and white checkered collared shirt with blue shorts. Kate, 41, who was only partially seen in the snap, had on a black and white striped sweater.

The second photo was a close-up of Louis in the wheelbarrow as he flashes a wide grin and looks off into the distance.

William, 40, and Kate tagged British portrait photographer Millie Pilkington in the post. According to a press release issued along with the photos by Buckingham Palace on Saturday, the images were taken by Pilkington in Windsor earlier this month.

The latest royal photo set marked a break with tradition as Kate usually takes the portraits of her family that are released for special occasions. The Duchess of Cambridge is an avid amateur photographer and studied art history at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, where she first met William.

In 2019, she was made patron of the Royal Photographic Society, a role that was passed on to her by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

For Louis' 4th birthday, Kate snapped photos of Louis playing at the beach while wearing a gray sweater that featured colorful stars and blue shorts.

Louis' third birthday photos featured the prince on a red bike wearing a backpack as he prepared for his first day of school at London's Willcocks Nursery School.

For his second birthday, the family shared photos of Prince Louis completing an arts and crafts project at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

William and Kate share Louis and son Prince George, 9, and daughter Princess Charlotte, 7.

According to the Times, the couple's three children will participate in their grandfather King Charles III's upcoming coronation on May 6. The outlet reported last month that they join their parents in carriage behind a Gold State Coach that will transport King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Royal watchers have been looking forward to seeing Louis at the coronation after he became a viral sensation during Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee weekend last year.

During the Trooping the Colour, Louis took part in a carriage ride with his siblings. At one point, he enthusiastically waved to the crowd before Charlotte attempted to stop him.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The young prince later joined his family on their balcony at the palace to watch a flypast by the Royal Air Force. He made many comical facial expressions that took over social media. An image of him covering his ears and yelling next to the queen quickly became a meme.

Louis went viral again when his family attended the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, the big finale of the weekend. He made numerous funny faces as his mother attempted to scold him. He also shared a heartfelt moment with his grandfather when he happily sat on King Charles' lap to watch the show.

William and Kate later poked fun at their son's antics as they shared a slideshow of photos from the festivities to Instagram.

"What a fantastic weekend of celebrations," the couple wrote. "Seeing people across the nation coming together with family, friends and loved ones has been extremely special. Thank you to everyone who turned out to show their gratitude to The Queen and her inspiring 70 years of leadership. From the crowds on the Mall to communities hosting street parties up and down the country, we hope you had a weekend to remember."

"We all had an incredible time, especially Louis…" they added with the eyes emoji.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz and Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.