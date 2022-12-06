King Charles, Camilla, William and Kate host Buckingham Palace reception as Harry, Meghan receive award in NYC

King Charles III, Camilla, the queen consort, Prince William and Kate Middleton all dressed in their royal best Tuesday night as they hosted a formal white tie dinner at Buckingham Palace.

The annual Diplomatic Reception comes after William and Kate returned from their first trip to the U.S. in eight years and as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle prepare to receive the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award at a New York gala Tuesday.

Camilla and Kate both glimmered in the Belgian Sapphire and Lotus Flower tiaras respectively as they greeted guests for the event.

The Belgian Sapphire tiara, also known as the Victorian Sapphire tiara belonged to Queen Elizabeth II who died at the age of 96 in September.

The Princess of Wales looked svelte in a red patterned Jenny Packham gown and a pair of diamond earrings that had belonged to the queen.

The queen consort wore a black Anne Valentine gown along with a diamond and sapphire necklace that matched her tiara that was a wedding gift to the queen from her father, King George VI.

The Lotus Flower tiara, which Kate last wore in 2015, was fashioned by the Queen Mother out of a necklace her husband George VI gave her for the wedding in 1923.

The event, which was held for the first time since before the pandemic, was reportedly supposed to be hosted by the queen last March at Windsor Castle, but was postponed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The reception "celebrates the presence in London of one of the largest Diplomatic Corps in the world," according to Buckingham Palace.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday Harry and Markle attended the 2022 Ripple of Hope Award Gala, emceed by Alec Baldwin, on Tuesday night in New York City as reports swirl over their upcoming "Harry & Meghan" docuseries release.

The Sussexes were picked to receive the award from the Robert F. Kennedy foundation in "recognition of their work on racial justice, mental health, and other social impact initiatives through their Archewell Foundation," a press release from the human rights organization said.

Earlier this week, Netflix released a trailer for Harry and Meghan’s tell-all documentary in which Harry talks about the "pain and suffering of women marrying into" the royal family, calling the relationship with the palace and the tabloids a "dirty game." The first part of the documentary will air on Thursday.