Kim Zolciak shares cryptic post about ‘manipulation,’ ‘toxic behavior’ amid divorce from ex-NFL husband

Kim Zolciak shared a cryptic message this week about being blamed for another person’s "toxic behavior" amid her divorce from former NFL player husband Kroy Biermann.

"Manipulation is when they blame you for your reaction to their toxic behavior, but never discuss their disrespect that triggered you," a quote shared by the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum, 45, on her Instagram Stories said.

"READ THAT AGAIN…" she added underneath the quote.

Earlier this month, Biermann, 37, filed for divorce "on the ground that the marriage is irretrievably broken." Zolciak filed her own petition the same day. The estranged couple have been married for 11 years.

In his petition, Biermann claims "the parties have accumulated certain debts and obligations, during the course of this marriage," and he is seeking an "equitable division of same."

In addition to their marital woes, the former couple owe the IRS more than $1 million in unpaid taxes from 2013, 2017 and 2018, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Last week, Zolciak filed a petition to have Biermann drug tested because she said she has seen him smoking marijuana and now has "serious concerns" for her children’s safety.

The former couple share four minor children: Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10 and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. Biermann also adopted Zolciak’s two grown daughters: Brielle, 25, and Ariana, 21, from previous relationships.

Biermann is seeking "temporary and permanent sole legal and sole physical custody" of the children.

Zolciak seeks to be awarded "temporary and permanent primary physical and joint legal custody of the minor children" in addition to "temporary permanent child support" from Biermann.

Biermann filed his own motion for a psychological evaluation of his estranged wife who he said was exhibiting "troubling behavior," including increased time spent "gambling," People reported, claiming that it has "financially devastated" them.

A source close to Zolciak told People she had gambled but hadn’t lost any money.

Before the couple married in November 2011, they starred in a reality spinoff "Don't Be Tardy" that showed the drama before their wedding.

The couple's split was reportedly largely due to their ongoing financial problems, People magazine reported, citing two sources.

"No statement will be issued," Zolciak's representative previously told Fox News Digital about the divorce. Fox News Digital has reached out to Zolciak's rep regarding the unpaid taxes.

