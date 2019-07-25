Kim Kardashian visits DC correctional facility as she reportedly films doc on criminal justice reform

Kim Kardashian visited a correctional facility in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, as she continues to advocate for criminal justice reform.

The 38-year-old made a stop at the Correctional Treatment Facility in the nation's capital to discuss the Georgetown Prison Scholars program, according to the city's Department of Corrections.

A source told The Washington Post that the fashion and beauty mogul was filming footage for her new two-hour documentary on Oxygen titled "Kim Kardashian: The Justice Project." E! News previously reported the doc plans to follow her efforts to "secure freedom for Americans who she believes have been wronged by the justice system."

Halim Flowers, a D.C. local who was released from jail in March after taking Georgetown University classes through the prison scholars program, posted of the event to Instagram. Calling Kardashian his "sister," he said he was teaching the reality television star "about the atrocity of putting children in cages for life sentences and the power of higher education programs in jails and prisons."

Kardashian — who revealed in April she's studying to become a lawyer — has taken criminal justice reform under her wing. Last year, she launched a high-profile campaign for clemency for Alice Marie Johnson, a great-grandmother who was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole after being convicted of a first-time nonviolent drug offense.

In May 2018, Kardashian visited the White House to meet with President Trump about Johnson and, in June, Trump commuted her life sentence.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star spoke at the White House last month and described the event as an "honor." She called Trump's support of the "Second Chance" program "magic," and added that the initiative had partnered with rideshare organization Lyft to hand out gift cards for reformed criminals to get to and from job interviews.

"My whole journey with criminal justice reform started about a year ago when I came to see the president after speaking to [Ivanka Trump] and [Jared Kushner] who really fought for me to get here and I pled the case of Alice Johnson who the president granted clemency to," Kardashian said.

She continued: "And after that I really spent so much time going to different prisons because I really had no connection to anybody on the inside and really just felt like for me, I'm at the place in my life that I wanted to make a difference and just wanted to do the right thing, but I didn't know how or what to do or even really what was going on."

