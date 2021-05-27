Kim Kardashian's mobile video game removes segment that seemingly referenced 'Megxit'

Kim Kardashian’s mobile video game dropped a new section that was seemingly heavily inspired by "Megxit" following backlash from users.

The reality TV star and business mogul lends her name to the mobile video game "Hollywood," which Fox News can confirm recently reversed an update that introduced the "Royal Runaways" section that featured a red-haired Prince Aston and his dark-skinned actress wife, Princess Bianca.

The mobile game followed their journey as they both left the royal family and gave a tell-all interview about the royals that was unflattering to the monarchy.

It didn’t take long for users to realize that the game was clearly referencing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s infamous real-life split with the royals, as well as their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in which they caught backlash for speaking unfavorably about the family.

Glu Mobile, which produces the game, confirmed to Fox News that it removed the segment in response to feedback.

"We heard a lot of valuable feedback around our recent Prince Aston and Princess Bianca quest," the developer said in a statement. "It’s clear we missed the mark with this, and we sincerely apologize. We did not intend to direct any negativity towards any particular person or groups of people. The content is no longer live in the game."

A source close to the "Keeping up with the Kardashians" star said she was made aware of the storyline on Thursday and immediately took steps to ensure it was taken down.

"She is disappointed that this happened and has requested an internal investigation to ensure that this misstep doesn’t happen again," the source added.

The dropped portion of the game was criticized by many fans of the royal family. They claimed it portrayed everyone but Prince Aston and Princess Bianca in a negative light.

At one point, the fictional queen calls the couple "selfish and irresponsible," asking Aston if he was "proud" of "digging into my family’s business on television," according to Page Six.

The outlet reports that Bianca also brags about how she "shook the crown" ahead of making her announcement to leave the royal family.