Kim Kardashian playfully mocked by ‘Property Brothers’ Drew, Jonathan Scott in hysterical TikTok dance

Drew and Johnathan Scott poked fun at Kim Kardashian while filming their popular HGTV series "Property Brothers."

On Monday, Drew, whose long list of celebrity clients include the former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star, took to TikTok and Instagram to share a video montage of him and Johnathan dancing.

In the clip, an audio voiceover of Kardashian speaks to how immensely dedicated she is to her career after "KUWTK" had drawn to a close following 14 years and 20 seasons.

According to People magazine, the audio — which is lifted from a March 2021 interview the reality star did with Vogue — has been used on TikTok more than 100,000 times.

'PROPERTY BROTHERS' DISH ON THE ONLY HORROR RENOVATION THAT STOPPED PRODUCTION: 'WE WALKED OUT'

"It's hard work being a property brother," the on-screen text reads before various video cuts show the 43-year-old siblings body-rolling and performing some of their dance moves.

In the clip, the Skims designer is heard saying, "It is a full-time job, and it is extremely time-consuming, and it is not as easy as it may appear to some people."

KIM KARDASHIAN DENIES KANYE WEST’S CLAIMS HE STOPPED ALLEGED SECOND SEX TAPE WITH RAY J FROM LEAKING

JONATHAN SCOTT AND ZOOEY DESCHANEL PURCHASE THEIR ‘DREAM HOME' IN LOS ANGELES

Kardashian, along with younger sister Kendall Jenner and momager Kris Jenner, appeared on the Scott brothers’ other DIY series, "Celebrity IOU" in June 2021, during which they surprised a family friend with a backyard makeover.