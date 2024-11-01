Kim Kardashian, Kelsea Ballerini, Sabrina Carpenter bring the heat on Halloween with body-baring costumes

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is known for pulling out all the stops when it comes to Halloween, and 2024 was no exception. The reality star posted photos on Instagram of her dressed as an albino Alligator.

The carousel of photos showed a behind-the-scenes look at the seemingly extensive process of not only creating the costume, but applying it onto Kardashian. The costume was created using a combination of prosthetics and body paint, and Kardashian is getting painted in one of the photos.

"I can only think of the work it must have taken to make this one. Kim always delivers," one fan wrote in the comments section. Another added, "Wow definitely an amazing costume." A third chimmed in with, "Absolutely amazing art work!"

Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini channeled her inner pink lady when she showed up to Heidi Klum's Halloween party Thursday dressed as Sandy Olsson from "Grease."

The singer was the spitting image of the iconic character, dressed in skin-tight, high-waisted black pants, with an off-the-shoulder black top tucked into it and paired with red high heels. She finished the look off with a curly hairdo with a deep side part to match Sandy's appearance in the final scene of the movie.

Ballerini's other half, Chase Stokes, attended the event alongside her dressed as Sandy's love interest in the film, Danny Zuko.

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter paid homage to the Playboy bunny in a TikTok post she shared Thursday featuring her dressed in a black bejeweled leotard, a bedazzled black and white bowtie, white cuffs on her wrist and bedazzled black bunny ears.

In the TikTok video, Carpenter is lip-syncing to audio from the movie "House Bunny," saying, "Oh heck no. No, those girls are all boobs and no brains. I'm too busy. In the library. Reading books with dust on them."

In the scene, the main character from the movie is mistaken for a Playboy bunny.

Fans in the comments section were quick to compliment her costume choice, with one writing, "I can’t with you. You are so sassy and funny it’s so refreshing," and another adding, "I love that you are the vintage OG playboy bunny."

Sophie Turner

"Red or blue pill," Sophie Turner captioned an Instagram post she shared of her Halloween costume. She wore a short long-sleeve latex bodysuit with the zipper pulled down, creating a plunging neckline.

The costume and its accessories, including small rectangular sunglasses, fake guns and black gloves, paid homage to "The Matrix."

"She came and served," one fan wrote in the comments section. Another added, "SLAYED," And a third fan wrote, "MOTHER IS MOTHERING."

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello paid tribute to her Cuban heritage with her Halloween costume this year, dressing up as a Cuban Tropicana dancer from the 1950s club scene in Havana.

Her costume consisted of a bra that also featured long sleeves with matching bottoms, both of which were covered in blue and white rhinestones. The sleeves went from skin-tight to layers of ruffled fabric extending from just below the elbows to her wrists. It also featured a stunning headpiece made with ostrich feathers.

"This girl from Tropicana wants to wish you a happy Halloween," her caption said in Spanish. It took over 10,000 hand-placed rhinestones to complete the look.

"Camila never disappoints us with Halloween costumes," one fan wrote in the comments section, with another adding, "I love it when you always represent your latinity!! Very proud of you, this costume is amazing!! LOVEEE IT."

Coco Austin

Coco Austin turned heads when she walked the red carpet at Heidi Klum's Halloween party Thursday as a killer clown. Her costume consisted of a cheeky black and white leotard, paired with fishnets and a black-and-white wig tied up in pigtails.

She walked the carpet with her husband, rapper Ice-T, who was also dressed as a killer clown. While on the carpet, Austin revealed her 8-year-old daughter Chanel, who she shares with the "Law & Order: SVU" star, picked their costumes.

"She wanted to be something scary, so he says, 'OK, we'll all be the killer clown family,'" Austin said. "As a matter of fact, our friends dressed up as killer clowns, so we're the killer clown posse tonight."

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski recreated one of the most iconic pictures of all time for Halloween this year, dressing up as Jennifer Lopez in the green Versace dress Lopez she wore to the 2000 Grammy Awards.

The model wore the plunging low-cut, backless green gown with leaves printed on it. She styled her hair in a half-up, half-down look, which perfectly matched Lopez's original look from 24 years ago.

"Emmy from the blockkkkk," one fan wrote in the comments section. Another fan added, "Only you and JLo could pull a dress off like that." A third wrote, "You wore it better."

Cardi B

Cardi B brought a cartoon character to life when she arrived to the Hennessy & T Styles Halloween party dressed as Jessica Rabbit.

The rapper wore the character's signature figure-hugging strapless red dress, purple opera gloves and long red wig to seamlessly pull off the look. To complete the look, the "Bodak Yellow" singer wore purple eye shadow, a red lip and dangly diamond earrings.