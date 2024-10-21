Kim Kardashian shows off curves in 'birthday suit' to celebrate turning 44

Kim Kardashian celebrated her 44th birthday by leaving little to the imagination.

Kardashian showed off her curvy figure while wearing her "birthday suit" on Sunday night. The "Kardashians" star shared her look on her Instagram story.

She posed in a skin-tight nude dress and bodysuit combo. The 44-year-old accessorized with a cross necklace. The style featured a plunging neckline and was made in Italy.

The design is Diesel's Rooney Dress from the brand's Spring/Summer 2024 collection.

Kardashian kept it low-key for her birthday celebration. According to snaps shared by her stylist, the SKIMS founder celebrated with a dinner outdoors at home.

Tributes to Kim poured in after midnight, with Kris Jenner sharing a heartfelt message to her daughter.

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful Kimberly!!! You are truly such a light to everyone who meets you," Kris wrote on Instagram. "Your strength and determination is second to none and the way you constantly fight for those who need your help and always give your energy and love to everyone around you. I’m so proud of you every single day.. you are the most amazing mother, daughter, sister, auntie and friend."

"You are such a huge part of my heart, and I cherish every single precious memory we have ever made," she continued. "You bring me such happiness and joy and I love you beyond any measure my beautiful daughter. I love you."

Kardashian celebrated her birthday the day after attending the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala alongside her sisters, Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

For the event, Kardashian wore a Thierry Mugler 1998 corset bodysuit. She accessorized with a jacket and Tiffany's diamonds.

