Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Kim Kardashian says Kanye West will always be most inspirational person to her

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February

New York Post
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 26 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Kim Kardashian still has a lot of admiration for her estranged husband, Kanye West, despite their split. 

"Kanye will always be the most inspirational person to me," the KKW Beauty CEO told the WSJ. Magazine in an interview published Monday. 

Kardashian, 41, filed for divorce from West, 44, back in February after nearly seven years of marriage and four children together. 

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the 2015 CFDA Awards at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center in June 2015 in New York City. 

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the 2015 CFDA Awards at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center in June 2015 in New York City.  (Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

NETFLIX’S ‘THE CROWN’ TO FEATURE PRINCESS DIANA’S ‘PANORAMA’ INTERVIEW:REPORT 

Aside from sharing kids North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3 and Psalm, 2, the cordial exes also share a business venture. 

Kardashian told WSJ that West "has a piece" of Skims, her shapewear company, and "gives [the team] inspiration but also information." 

"I think he enjoys the process," she added. 

Skims announced on Monday that they are collaborating with Fendi on a capsule collection. 

West also showed support for Kardashian when she hosted "Saturday Night Live" earlier this month. 

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Feb. 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. 

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Feb. 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.  (Toni Anne Barson/WireImage)

However, a source confirmed to Page Six that the pair were still "not back together." 

"Nothing’s changed," an insider said. "He is still her family, and they are friends. They’ve been working on their friendship for the kids, and continue to support each other. He’ll always be her family, and they’ll always support each other." 

A similar sentiment was echoed when Kardashian showed up at several listening parties for West’s new album "Donda." They were even spotted holding hands after one particular event in Chicago. 

An insider claimed at the time, though, "They’ve always supported each other’s endeavors and have always collaborated and will continue to do so. Kim was happy to do it and will always support Kanye." 

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California. 

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California.  (Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Neither Kardashian nor West have moved on romantically with any new partners yet — although the "Jesus Walks" rapper had a brief fling with model Irina Shayk in July. 

A source had previously told us in April that Kardashian is "not looking to jump into anything but is keeping an open mind." 

This article first appeared in The New York Post 

Trending