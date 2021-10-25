Netflix's 'The Crown' to feature Princess Diana's 'Panorama' interview: report

Netflix's "The Crown" will reportedly feature a controversial moment of royal history.

The drama has followed Queen Elizabeth II's reign as monarch from her first days as queen and has featured many famous moments faced by the family including the queen's coronation, Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage and more.

According to The Sun, the upcoming fifth season of the show will feature Diana's "Panorama" interview with Martin Bashir that featured the royal sharing several bombshells about her marriage and the royal family in general.

The interview has since been decried by many and a report indicated that Bashir used "deceitful behavior" to secure the interview.

"The Crown’s creators see the interview as the keystone moment in series [season] five," an insider told the outlet. "To the writers, the stormy marriage between Charles and Di led up to her outpouring on Panorama, and the aftermath of that decision defined her final months."

In the interview, Diana admitted to having an extramarital affair and made reference to Charles' own affair with his now-wife Camilla.

"They are making a huge investment in that," the source continued. "The Crown has a track record of delving into areas of the Royal Family's history they’d rather be left alone."

Prince William, the son of Diana and Charles, 72, spoke about the famed interview and openly condemned it alongside the Lord Dyson report, which BBC reported found that Bashir deceived Diana's brother Earl Spencer into introducing the journalist to his sister.

Per the outlet, William, 39, said that the interview had "no legitimacy" and should never be aired again.

Fox News has reached out to reps for Charles, William, Prince Harry and Netflix for comment. The royal family has remained famously tight-lipped when it comes to "The Crown."

Season five will be the penultimate season of "The Crown." Elizabeth Debecki will play Diana, while Dominic West will portray Charles.

Other confirmed cast members include Imelda Staunton (Elizabeth), Jonathan Pryce (Prince Philip), Lesley Manville (Princess Margaret) and Olivia Williams (Camilla Parker).

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have signed a multi-million dollar deal to develop content for Netflix.