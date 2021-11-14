Kim Kardashian jokes about her divorces during wedding toast left guests howling with laughter

Kim Kardashian roasted herself and her past failed marriages while giving a toast in celebration of her good friend’s wedding.

The reality star and fashion mogul had a busy weekend, first attending Paris Hilton’s ceremony on Thursday before pivoting Friday night to a pre-wedding celebration for a friend Simon Huck and his fiance, Phil Riportella.

The 41-year-old was asked to give a speech where she wasn’t shy about mentioning that she’s hardly the right person to be giving marriage advice now that she’s in the midst of her third split.

"It’s honestly so nice to be here for a gay wedding," she began in footage shared to attendee Tracy Romulus’ Instagram Story. "I mean, I haven’t been to one since my second wedding."

The line prompted uproarious laughs and applause from the crowd. After being married to Damon Thomas from 2000 - 2004, years before she hit her fame stride with "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," Kim married her second husband, Kris Humphries, in 2011. However, they separated after just 72 days. Most of the marriage was captured on their reality TV show.

She continued by noting that she doesn’t necessarily have a lot to say about making a marriage work. After Humphries, Kim married Kanye West in 2014, but they announced the end of their marriage earlier this year.

"When Simon asked me to talk tonight, I was a little bit confused because I haven’t really figured out this marriage thing myself, so I don’t know what kind of advice he thinks I’m going to give to you guys tonight," she joked. "But, I will say I have learned a lot and I have some tips for you guys. Like aesthetically of what I think is super important."

She joked to make sure that their first kiss photos don’t have the officiant awkwardly standing in the background or have a microphone obstructing the view. In a somewhat honest moment about her own marriage, Kim noted how important the first kiss and other wedding photos are.

"Sometimes that’s all you’ve got," she said before toasting the happy couple.

Since her split with West, Kim has sparked dating rumors thanks to a few public outings with "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson. However, nothing has been confirmed in terms of any first romance since Kanye capacity.