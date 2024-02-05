Killer Mike speaks out after Grammys arrest: 'Overzealous security'

Rapper Killer Mike is speaking out hours after being arrested at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, placing blame on the security at the event and redirecting focus to his achievements.

On Sunday, Fox News Digital confirmed that after winning three awards during the pre-show, the rapper, whose real name is Michael Render, was arrested for his involvement in an alleged altercation with another individual.

"Man, ain’t nobody talking about all that mess. I walked on with three Grammys. I took beautiful pictures, man. I got the job done and it was a beautiful time," he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution hours after the kerfuffle on Monday.

"I swept an entire category yesterday. That’s what I got to say about it," he told the outlet.

The Atlanta native was charged with misdemeanor battery and released the same evening. Video on social media showed the musician being led out of the Crypto.Com Arena in handcuffs following the Grammy's Premiere Ceremony, which airs before the main telecast.

While detained, the rapper sent the Atlanta outlet a text, placing blame on the "overzealous [sic] security" at the event. Render reportedly knocked a security officer over after they didn't move out of his way fast enough, per TMZ.

"What sticks out to me the most has nothing to do with last night," he told the AJC. "I woke up to a phone call that my son who’s been waiting on the kidney for the last two and a half years is on way to his hospital right now to get surgery, to get the kidney."

Render and his wife Shana share four children together. She was on stage with the rapper as he took home the Grammy for best rap song. He also won the awards for best rap performance and best rap album.

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that they had "detained & handcuffed" Render, "for a physical altercation that occurred at the 700 block of Chick Hearn Court. The suspect was placed under arrest and was transported to LAPD Central Division."

According to inmate records, Render was booked for misdemeanor battery at 7:30 p.m. and released on his own recognizance by 8:37.

He is due back at Los Angeles Superior Court on Feb. 29.

Render's wins were not broadcast during the main show, instead being issued before the official program began.

"All we can do as fans is encourage the Academy to televise it. I think it’s a worthy encouragement and I think the more excited we are and about hip hop, the more excited [the Academy] will be," he said of the network's decision not to air the categories. "We should be celebrating it more in every avenue we can. Whether it is showing it on the Grammys or BET Hip Hop awards, the Urban One Honors. Anytime we have to celebrate the culture that was built by a bunch of poor kids in the South Bronx 50 years ago, we should be."

A representative for the 48-year-old did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.