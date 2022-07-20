Khloe Kardashian seemingly supports Tristan Thompson moving on with mystery woman

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Khloe Kardashian seems to be okay with baby daddy Tristan Thompson moving on with a mystery woman.

A Kardashians fan account shared a video of Thompson walking and holding hands with an unidentified woman on Monday.

"To everyone that’s freaking out about this video of Tristan in Greece with another girl, Khloe and Tristan are both single and according to the statement from Khloe’s rep, they haven’t spoken since December besides coparenting," the account wrote.

"So I don’t know why it would be crazy for Tristan to be with another girl as long as he’s a good dad to his baby which we don’t know when Khloe’s surrogate is due."

KHLOE KARDASHIAN AND TRISTAN THOMPSON: A LOOK BACK AT THEIR COMPLICATED RELATIONSHIP

Kardashian herself seemed to agree with the caption since she liked the Instagram post.

A representative for Kardashian did not respond to Fox News Digital's immediate request for comment.

Thompson was spotted in Greece with a mystery woman just a week after news broke that the basketball star was expecting another child with Kardashian via surrogate.

"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," a representative for the Good American founder told Fox News Digital at the time.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."

The surrogacy process was started in November 2021 before Kardashian and the public found out that Thompson had fathered a child with another woman - Maralee Nichols.

Thompson had been dating Kardashian at the time the baby was conceived.

The former couple has not spoken outside co-parenting matters since December, Fox News Digital can confirm.

The public watched the break-up unfold on the first season of "The Kardashians."

Kardashian spoke out about how watching the break-up happen was "a form of therapy."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It's not easy, but it's also, I think, a form of therapy for me at the same time, and I like to see how the rest of my family responds to things," Kardashian said during the Disney FYC Screening and Q&A in June.

"Those little things mean a lot to me, and I like to see that stuff, just how the whole family — not about this situation, but any situation — how we all rally around one another in times that are hard for us," she added.

Thompson and Kardashian welcomed daughter True in 2018. The reality TV star recently shared photos of herself and her "best girl" on Instagram enjoying vacation.

"Me and my best girl making the best memories," she captioned the photos. "I will forever have your back my angel girl."