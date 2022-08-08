Khloe Kardashian splits with private equity investor: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Khloe Kardashian has reportedly called it quits with the private equity investor she had been dating this year.

Kardashian, 38, and the mystery man's relationship "slowly fizzled out over the last few weeks," a source told E! News.

"The Kardashians" star recently became a mom of two as she welcomed her son with Tristan Thompson via surrogacy. Kardashian and Thompson welcomed their daughter True in 2018.

"Khloe is enjoying being single with her sole focus on being a mom and her work," the source said. "Khloe is open to finding love again if the right person comes into her life, but is really happy right now. She is not looking and in no rush."

A representative for Khloe Kardashian did not respond to Fox News Digital's immediate request for comment.

Kardashian and the private equity investor were first romantically linked in June after the two were introduced by Kim Kardashian. Despite the breakup with the mystery man, the Good American founder has no plans to rekindle her relationship with Thompson.

"There is no chance of reconciliation," the source confirmed to E! News. "Khloe has fully moved on and has been very clear in that."

The surrogacy process was started in November 2021 before Kardashian and the public found out that Thompson had fathered a child with another woman – Maralee Nichols.

Thompson had been dating Kardashian at the time the baby was conceived. The former couple has not spoken outside co-parenting matters since December, Fox News Digital can confirm.

The public watched the breakup unfold on the first season of "The Kardashians."

The reality TV star spoke out about how watching the breakup happen was "a form of therapy."

"It's not easy, but it's also, I think, a form of therapy for me at the same time, and I like to see how the rest of my family responds to things," Kardashian said during the Disney FYC Screening and Q&A in June.

"Those little things mean a lot to me, and I like to see that stuff, just how the whole family – not about this situation, but any situation – how we all rally around one another in times that are hard for us," she added.