Khloe Kardashian defends spending Thanksgiving with Tristan Thompson and not her family

New mom Khloe Kardashian has clapped back at online trolls who questioned why the reality star decided to spend the Thanksgiving holiday with Tristan Thompson as opposed to her famous family.

On Friday, the mother of True Thompson took to Twitter to clarify why she made her holiday decision and to let fans know that she doesn't care what she thinks about the status of she and Thompson's relationship.

“Y’all are reaching," she wrote. “I’ve spent the past 3 years in Cleveland for Thanksgiving. Not sure why people are trying to create drama between my family and I. My sisters and I are perfectly fine, thank you! All of their families were able to travel but TT being in season, he can not.”

In a separate tweet, she added, “The truth is never as fun as some story some of you like to create. So here we goooooooooooo!! Happy Thanksgiving I guess lol."

The speculation of the Good American founder's absence from the Kardashian-Jenner Thanksgiving came after Kendall Jenner shared a series of photos of the family's Palm Springs holiday that featured bike rides, firepit gazing and a major family feast. But fans were quick to point out that there was one Kardashian-Jenner clan member noticeably missing from the family affair.

Instead of joining her ever-growing family, Kardashian decided to spend the family-themed holiday with the father of her child and her daughter in Cleveland.

And while the new mom only posted a mother-daughter photo of her and True on the holiday, the Cleveland NBA star posted his own photo with Kardashian and his daughter with the caption, "I'm soo blessed - Happy thanksgiving from my family to yours."

While many of the photo comments wished the parents well, some called out Thompson for paying tribute to his newborn daughter and not his son with blogger Jordan Craig, Prince.

"Are you not thankful for your 1st born? He is an innocent child and your feelings toward his mama, should not matter," one user commented. "You should acknowledge him too..... he’s just a child!!!!!!"

Another called out Kardashian's appearance in the family photo and said, "She doesn't look happy. It's hard to move on when our heart it's broken. We can see she is trying really hard to maintain her family. God bless you Khloe and your princess."