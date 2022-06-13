Kevin Spacey set to face London court on sexual offense charges

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actor Kevin Spacey is set to appear in British court later this week after being formally charged with sexual offenses, police said.

Spacey, 62, has been accused of four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent and is due at Westminster Magistrates' Court Thursday morning.

The alleged incidents are said to have taken place in London and western England: two counts of sexual assault in relation to an incident in London in March 2005, one count of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent on a man in London in August 2008, and one count of sexual assault on another man in April 2013 in Gloucestershire.

All of the victims are now in their 30s and 40s.

The charges against Spacey come as a result of evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police. Spacey has stated he will "voluntarily" appear in court, according to BBC. Charges against the actor were authorized last month by the Crown Prosecution Service.

Spacey appeared on "Good Morning, America" last month, stating he was confident he could prove his innocence.

Spacey won several accolades for his acting performances in Hollywood films prior to the sexual allegations against him came out, including "The Usual Suspects" and "American Beauty."

His career came to a halt in 2017 when actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of sexually assaulting him at a party in the 80s. Spacey has maintained his innocence regarding the initial allegations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.