Kevin Spacey clarifies he's not homeless after recent interview sparks fan concern

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Days after it was reported that Kevin Spacey was homeless and living out of hotels and Airbnbs, the "House of Cards" actor has addressed the "rumors" surrounding his current living situation.

On Sunday, Spacey, who was blacklisted from Hollywood after sexual assault claims from various men surfaced years ago, took to Instagram to clarify his comments made in a recent Telegraph article in which he opened up about how his legal woes have impacted his life while claiming he has no home.

"I don’t usually make it my business to correct the media. If I did, I wouldn't have time for much else," he said in the video posted on Instagram. "In light of the recent articles claiming that I am homeless, I feel the need to respond. Not to the press but to the thousands of people who have reached out over the past few days, offering me a place to stay or who have just asked if I'm OK.

KEVIN SPACEY FOUND NOT GUILTY IN SEXUAL ASSAULT TRIAL

"And to all of you, let me say that I’m truly touched by your generosity, full stop," Spacey continued. "But I feel like it would be disingenuous of me to allow you to believe that I'm indeed homeless in the colloquial sense.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

"In my conversation with Mick Brown, the wonderful journalist who wrote the story that was in The Telegraph where this rumor first began, I said I was basically living in hotels and Airbnbs and going where the work is," the actor added. "Just as I did when I first started out in this business. I've been working nearly nonstop this entire year, and for that, I have so much to be grateful for."

Spacey said that while "there are many people who are indeed living on the streets or in their cars or in terrible financial situations," he is not one of them.

"And my heart goes out to them," he said. "But it's clear from the article itself that I am not one of them, nor was I attempting to say that I was."

Spacey concluded the post by thanking his fans for all the kindness and support before signing off.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

In the recent interview with The Telegraph, Spacey spoke about how he is attempting to recover from the financial burden he's facing.

"The costs over these last seven years have been astronomical," said Spacey, who recently took the stage in a nightclub in Cyprus to perform his show, "Kevin Spacey: Songs & Stories." "I’ve had very little coming in and everything going out.

"You get through it. In weird ways, I feel I’m back to where I first started, which is I just went where the work was. Everything is in storage, and I hope, at some point, if things continue to improve, that I’ll be able to decide where I want to settle down again.

"I’m living in hotels, I’m living in Airbnbs, I’m going where the work is. I literally have no home, that’s what I’m attempting to explain," he added.

Spacey admitted his financial situation is "not great" and revealed he almost filed for bankruptcy at one point.

A representative for Spacey did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment at the time.

Spacey was acquitted on sexual misconduct charges in July 2023 after four weeks of testimony. Spacey had pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual assault, indecent assault and causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The jury found him not guilty.

"I imagine that many of you can understand that there's a lot for me to process after what has just happened today," Spacey said after the verdict was given. "But I would like to say that I'm enormously grateful to the jury for having taken the time to examine all of the evidence and all of the facts, carefully, before they reached their decision.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I am humbled by the outcome today," he added. "I also want to thank the staff inside this courthouse, the security, Evan Lowenstein and all those who took care of us every single day, my legal team ... for being here every day."

Spacey told The Telegraph he's hopeful for the future.

"We are in touch with some extremely powerful people who want to put me back to work," Spacey said. "And that will happen in its right time. But I will also say what I think the industry seems to be waiting for is to be given permission — by someone who is in some position of enormous respect and authority.

"So, my feeling is if Martin Scorsese or Quentin Tarantino call Evan [his manager, Evan Lowenstein] tomorrow, it will be over. I will be incredibly honored and delighted when that level of talent picks up the phone.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"And I believe it’s going to happen," he added.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this post.