Kevin Hart addresses past scandals in trailer for docuseries

Kevin Hart is known for being open and honest about his life, and it looks like that trend will continue in the upcoming docuseries "Kevin Hart: Don't F**k This Up."

The first trailer for the Netflix series dropped on Monday, teasing a year in the life of Hart, who is forced to reckon with his cheating scandal and the loss of his Oscar hosting gig onscreen.

The trailer kicks off with Hart, now 40, facing accusations of homophobia that famously lost him the Oscars hosting job in 2018.

“Let’s just stop it right here,” Hart says in the trailer. “Because before people judge and go, ‘Kevin Hart’s a d--khead, he’s an a--hole.’ I want you to understand that there’s a lot that you don’t know.”

The trailer also features the fallout from Hart's 2017 cheating scandal, which took place while his wife, Eniko Parrish, was pregnant.

“You publicly humiliated me,” Parrish, 35, says in the video. “I kept saying, ‘How the f--k did you let that happen?’”

Hart also addresses the hardships he's overcome to get to where he is now.

"When you come from where I've come from, you're written off to a degree," he says. "You're not supposed to make it."

The trailer also features clips of Kevin performing, traveling and spending time with his family, as well as home videos from 1996, featuring him dancing in his kitchen.

"It's a long road, man," says Hart, capping off the trailer. "You can think you've got it all together, something stupid can happen that takes it all away like that."

The six-part documentary series hits Netflix on December 27.