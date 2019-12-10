Kevin Hart reflects on 2019: 'My appreciation for life is the highest that it’s ever been'

Kevin Hart is reflecting on what has been a whirlwind 2019 for the beloved funnyman.

The “Jumanji: The Next Level” star was honored with a Hand and Footprint Ceremony at the famed TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Tuesday, and took to Instagram after the fact to share the momentous occasion with the world.

“Words can’t explain my emotion right now...2019 has been a hell of a year for me. I appreciate the Ups & the downs...to be honest I appreciate the downs so f--king much because they help build character,” Hart, 40, began the lengthy caption.

KEVIN HART TALKS OSCARS HOSTING SCANDAL, ALARMING PUSH TO 'DESTROY' CONTROVERSIAL COMEDIANS

He continued: “My appreciation for life is the highest that it’s ever been....I am forever a work in progress...I’m always looking for ways to improve or better myself...the best way to receive anything is to be willing to listen & accept or learn....I am all of the above. I am also thankful....I’m thankful for my family/friends/CoWorkers/Fans....Without you guys none of this would be possible."

The “What Now” comedian proceeded to name-drop a few close supporters and collaborators whom he says he owes his career to and wouldn’t be here without.

“Thank you all so much. Mom I hope I am making you proud...Dad I love you...40 G’s you’re the best big brother on the planet....Niko you’re my everything...Kids I do it all for you....PCB you are my ride or dies....God you are my EVERYTHING!!!!!” Hart said.

KEVIN HART THANKFUL TO BE ALIVE DURING FIRST PUBLIC APPEARANCE SINCE NEAR-FATAL CAR ACCIDENT

He concluded: “Hands & Feet are in the Concrete.....Thank you to my brothers @therock & Will Ferrell....I love and admire you both!!!!!! P.S @karengillanofficial you rock for coming out...I loves ya. Thank you to all of my studio partners that came out as well. I truly appreciate you all....Looking forward to an amazing 2020 because I just closed 2019 out with a Big Bang!!!!!”

Hart also shared a series of photos with actors Karen Gillan, Will Ferrell and his best pal Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Last month, Hart revealed that he is releasing a new, six-part documentary series on Netflix titled "Don't F**k This Up," which “reflects on the events that have shaped his life, making him into the person he is today."

"Viewers will get a behind-the-scenes look at Kevin’s day-to-day life as he deals with the fallout from the Oscar controversy, his marriage, and his growing career," according to a press release obtained by Vulture.

Said to include never-before-seen interviews and commentary from the actor’s friends and family, as well as stand-up footage and video from Hart’s childhood, the “Night School” star explained the project to his followers at the time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It’s as real, as raw, as transparent as you can be. It’s something that I think people need to see,” Hart said on social media “I’m always looking for ways to improve and progress, and this documentary was one of those ways that I felt put me in a position to do just that.”

"Don't F**k This Up" is slated to debut on the streaming service on Dec. 27.

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.