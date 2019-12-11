Kevin Hart gives update on his recovery from car crash: 'I'm about 65 to 75 percent back to my physical self'

Kevin Hart is addressing his recovery after a dangerous car crash in September.

The 40-year-old comedian was in the passenger seat of his car when the vehicle veered off the road, resulting in "major back injuries."

During a visit to "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Wednesday, Hart gave fans an update on his physical health.

"I'm about 65 to 75 percent back to my physical self," the actor said when DeGeneres, 61, asked about his workout routine. "My workouts are not full. I'm not lifting crazy weights, but I'm back to weighted workouts, agility, mobility, core workouts."

He also remembered being immobilized, which he says led to a new outlook on life.

"I could wipe my -ss," he said. "You don't realize that your back is connected to everything, so coming out of back surgery, everything changed because you're kind of helpless. That's when you get to see what really matters, who really matters. Life kind of hits you in a completely different way."

Hart recounted the round-the-clock care he received from his wife, children, brother and mother-in-law.

"You go, 'Wow, this is love. This is what real love and life is,'" he recalled. "The things that you think matter, you realize don't... It's not about your level of success, it's not about how much money you have, it's about those individuals and who you really mean the most to and who means the most to you.

"I got a completely different look on life now. A much better one," he added.

Hart also said that there's "something special about any journey" and making it through the "peaks, hills, valleys" to overcome trials and tribulations.

The star detailed his road to recovery, learning to stretch, shower and get dressed on his own.

"The biggest triumph was when I put my socks on one day," Hart revealed. "...When I put my socks on, it was the biggest thing in the world. I ran around the house (yelling) 'I got my socks on!'"

The "Jumanji: The Next Level" star also talked about the film, in which he returns as a video game character, this time, inhabited by the personality of Danny Glover's character.

He showed a video of himself on set, learning to ride a camel. The video featured him shouting in fear after mounting the animal, as co-star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson laughed.

"What you guys are looking at is racism," he joked. "... I had the only problematic camel... I complained about it, I filed complaints with our HR department against that camel. I did everything I could to get a different camel. Nobody gave me a different camel. Me and that camel had a problem from the beginning of the shoot to the end of the shoot."

"And here's the thing, sometimes, you need to bring attention to things that don't get the right attention brought to them, and that camel shouldn't work in this business again," he said as the audience laughed. "If I can be a part of stopping that, then I will."