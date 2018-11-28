Kevin Hart defends son’s cowboys and Indians-themed birthday party: ‘This isn’t a racial slur’

Kevin Hart on Wednesday defended his son’s cowboys and Indians-themed party after the comedian and his wife received backlash for the 1-year-old’s birthday celebration that some deemed offensive.

Hart addressed the controversy on his SiriusXM show “Straight from The Hart” to shut down critics who said the birthday bash for his son Kenzo was culturally insensitive.

“The reason why I’m even bringing this dumb s--- up is because it shows just how stupid our world is becoming with opinions. People are at a point of an all-time high,” Hart said on Wednesday. “To throw racial judgment into the development of a 1-year-old’s birthday party where the theme is cowboys and Indians and it’s based on the outfits that are given to these young kids.”

Hart said the theme was not done in a malicious way, but was concocted based on the movies and games that have been around for many years.

“So as a kid, when you played these games, it was based off of the premise from a hypothetical place that was put into perception for movies,” the comedian said. “So what I’m saying - this isn’t something that was just started. This isn’t a racial slur that people are doing and being malicious with. This is a game that’s been played for years.”

Hart said he remembers as a child playing these games.

The controversy began last week after Hart’s wife Eniko Parrish posted several photos from the birthday bash. A group shot showed the 1-year-old boy and other children dressed as cowboys, while others donned Native American-inspired blankets and outfits.

Many social media users, however, weren’t fans of the themed party.

“As fellow aboriginal people, y’all should know why this 'theme' is wrong on so many levels. Sickening,” one person wrote in a comment, while another person told the couple to “learn history.”

“As a person of color you SHOULD know better, than again, I dont see you standing up for nothing but laughs,” a follower commented.