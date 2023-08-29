Kevin Costner accuses ex Christine Baumgartner of 'gameplaying' in divorce, requests $14K in attorneys' fees

Kevin Costner accused ex Christine Baumgartner of "gameplaying" in their ongoing divorce, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

The "Yellowstone" actor requested his estranged wife reimburse his attorneys' fees in the amount of $14,237.50 for having to file the motion to compel.

"Petitioner Christine Costner has been given every opportunity and nearly three months to answer the straightforward discovery requests at issue. She persists in her refusal to do so," documents stated. "The Court ‘shall’ award monetary sanctions against a party who, like Christine, has acted ‘without substantial justification.’ Silly rhetoric, like calling this motion to compel ‘a press release masquerading as a pleading,’ just reinforces the gameplaying."

Costner's legal team argued that the monetary sanctions would "be a deterrent to any discovery abuse on Christine’s part in the future."

Costner, 68, challenged Christine's refusal to respond to a host of RFAs (Requests For Admissions) and called her responses "nonsense" in the new filing.

"Christine’s refusal to admit or deny the truth of the specific factual representations she made and that her attorney made in the PMA (pre-marital agreement) on grounds of privilege is particularly specious," docs stated. "She asserts she has ‘answered these requests to the best of her ability.’ Nonsense. She has not admitted or denied any of these RFAs."

"Christine cannot hide behind attorney-client privilege," the docs continued. "Christine and Kevin expressly waived the attorney-client and work product privileges as to the factual representations each made to the other in the PMA. Christine does not deny this."

Christine filed for divorce from the "Fields of Dreams" actor in May after 18 years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences."

Baumgartner, 49, had previously accused Costner of "stonewalling" by not producing "relevant" documents regarding the actor's finances.

Last week, the former purse designer requested a judge order Costner to pay $175,057 per month in child support for their three children, retroactive to July 1, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital. The court had previously set an interim order for Costner to pay $129,755 per month .

An additional award of attorney fees in the amount of "$575,000 and expert costs in the amount of $280,000" was requested. The total sum includes the amount projected to cover Baumgartner's fees and expert costs through the November/December trial.

"It is undisputed that Kevin Costner is a man of extraordinary wealth," the documents stated. "Unlike many family law litigants, Kevin can pay guideline child support, as well as make a further contribution to Christine's fees, without it making any meaningful difference in his life."

Costner claimed he did not engage in any extramarital affairs during their 18-year marriage, but "does not know for a fact" if Christine had, after her legal team requested "all statements, receipts, invoices, canceled checks" and documents related to expenses paid by Costner or on behalf of the actor relating to an extramarital affair.

Costner's lawyers argued in his response that the demand was "only [for] purposes of harassment" and was not relevant to the subject.

"Respondent has no responsive documents for ‘extramarital romantic relationships' in which he engaged because he engaged in none," the docs stated.

A hearing on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 will determine whether to increase or decrease the child support order, or leave it the same.

Fox News Digital has reached out to reps for Costner and Baumgartner for comment.