Kevin Costner, Christine Baumgartner agree to skip parenting classes, one step closer to finalizing divorce

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner asked the court to allow them to skip out on parenting classes as they move one step closer to finalizing their divorce.

Costner, 69, and Baumgartner, 49, have entered into a Martial Settlement Agreement, which resolves their custody issues, a court document obtained by Fox News Digital read. The former couple asked the Santa Barbara County Court to waive the P.E.A.C.E. parenting class requirement in order to "prevent further delay and frustration of entry" of the divorce judgment.

Their divorce will not be finalized until Judge Thomas Anderle signs off on the judgment. Sources told Fox News Digital that Judge Anderle has "not yet signed the Judgment of Dissolution," but plans to do so in the next week.

Once the judgment is signed and entered, the parties will be divorced. Since the terms of the settlement are confidential, they will not be revealed in the judgment.

KEVIN COSTNER REACHES DIVORCE SETTLEMENT WITH EX CHRISTINE BAUMGARTNER

Baumgartner initially filed for divorce in May 2023, and the estranged couple had reached a settlement agreement back in September, sources told Fox News Digital at the time. In California, a six-month period is required after filing before a divorce can be finalized.

The "Yellowstone" star and Baumgartner's divorce began on a bitter tone, with the purse designer taking Costner to court over child support and the validity of their prenuptial agreement.

Baumgartner initially requested $248,000 in monthly child support for their three children, and a judge set a temporary monthly sum of $129,755 in July, only to later rule that Costner would actually be responsible for $63,209 in monthly child support payments.

Before the child custody battle, Costner had offered to pay $75,000 a month.

The actor is also solely responsible for the children’s health care, private school tuition, extracurricular activities and the couple’s oldest son’s car expenses. Baumgartner and Costner share three children; Cayden, Hayes and Grace.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Support greater than $63,209 per month is disguised spousal support," Judge Anderle wrote in his filed decision. "Christine will have her opportunity to convince the Court that she is entitled to spousal support."

However, the estranged couple chose to move the argument over the prenup out of the courtroom following Baumgartner's child support battle loss.

Baumgartner filed for divorce on May 1 citing irreconcilable differences. In documents obtained by Fox News Digital, Christine cited April 11 as the date of separation.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Before the former couple signed a settlement agreement, Costner exclusively told Fox News Digital that there are no winners in their divorce battle.

"You know, when you have a life that long with somebody, there is no winner… and it's this big, crazy thing called ‘life’ and how it unravels so quickly," he said. "One minute you feel like you're on top of the world, and then you realize how, you know, how vulnerable you are."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As for his co-parenting plan with Baumgartner moving forward, Costner was certain the two would figure it out. "She's an incredible mom," the TV star noted. "We will figure it out, and we'll share. We've just got to kind of convalesce right now."