©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Kevin Bacon pays tribute to murdered Michigan man with same name

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
"Footloose" star Kevin Bacon paid respect to a murdered Michigan man with his same name who last was seen on Christmas Eve, according to reports.

"For obvious reasons, I'm thinking this morning about the friends and family of this young person Kevin Bacon," the actor, 61, wrote in an Instagram post on his personal page on Monday. "His life was taken from him much too soon. His love was hair dressing. I bet he would have done a great job on this mess on my head. RIP KB."

Family members reported Kevin Bacon, 25, of Swartz Creek near Flint, missing when he didn’t show up for breakfast on Christmas Day. Bacon’s roommate told MLive.com that Bacon was going to see a man he had met on Grindr, a dating app for the LGBT community.

Bacon’s car was found in Clayton Township, near Flint. His body was found Saturday in a home in Bennington Township, about 80 miles northwest of Detroit, as The Associated Press reported.

Mark Latunski, 50, appeared Monday via video in 66th District Court in Corunna on murder and mutilation of a body charges.

Latunski was being held without bond and was appointed an attorney. His preliminary examination is scheduled on Jan. 8, followed by a Jan. 14 pretrial hearing.

Bacon worked as a hairstylist and was a student.

Social media influencer and makeup artist Jeffree Star, who has millions of online followers, also tweeted about Bacon's death over the weekend, expressing his condolences, as FOX 47 reported.

"RIP KEVIN I’m devastated to hear of the passing of someone from Michigan who lived their life fearlessly and was taken too soon," Star tweeted Saturday. "Please help his family in this horrible time."

Star also donated $20,000 to a GoFundMe fundraiser set up for Bacon's funeral expenses.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Frank Miles is a reporter and editor covering geopolitics, military, crime, technology and sports for FoxNews.com. His email is Frank.Miles@foxnews.com.