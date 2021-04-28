Kendra Wilkinson says she will 'always be friends' with Crystal Hefner

Kendra Wilkinson and Crystal Hefner are closer than people think despite having some rough patches in their friendship.

The 35-year-old recently told Us Weekly, "We will always be friends."

Crystal was married to the late Playboy founder and publisher, Hugh Hefner, for five years before he died in 2017 at 91 years old.

Meanwhile, Wilkinson was known as a "girlfriend" of Hefner's and lived in the Playboy Mansion from 2004 to 2009. She later moved out, got married to her now-ex Hank Baskett and had two children.

HOLLY MADISON, KENDRA WILKINSON RELATIONSHIP STATUS REVEALED

Crystal previously told Us Weekly, she wants all women who were in Hefner's life to "sit down and just hash it out" in order to move on from old feuds.

"I mean, how many people on the planet share this common experience? Not many. So, my hope is for us all to have a red table talk and just see how it goes," she reasoned.

Crystal is referring to Wilkinson's feud with Holly Madison. In 2015, Madison, also a former Playboy Mansion resident and "girlfriend" of Hefner, released a memoir about her time living with Wilkinson and Bridget Marquardt, another "girlfriend."

Madison shared some surprising stories about the group in the book and spoke with People magazine in 2016 about their tense relationship and troubled past.

HOLLY MADISON TO KENDRA WILKINSON: 'I WASN'T EVEN TALKING ABOUT YOU'

Wilkinson took to Twitter at the time to hurl a handful of vulgar and sexually explicit insults at her co-star, according to E! News.

On an April episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Madison, 41, revealed whether she's friends with her former roommates.

"Bridget and I have always been close," the model explained, per the outlet. "We've always been friends since day one. She is [the sweetest]."

However, when asked whether she has a relationship with Wilkinson, she said: "No."

The star took another shot at Wilkinson when she alleged that she lied about moving in with Hefner before sleeping with him.

"I had to sleep with him first," said Madison. "I'm not trying to slut-shame anybody or anything but nobody ever got asked to move in unless they had slept with him."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When E! shared the story on Instagram, Wilkinson commented: "Dude... it's 2021."

In an explanation of what she meant, the star said: "Times have changed. I forgive and have kids to love and focus on."

One fan asked Wilkinson why she's "always hating on" Madison.

"How am I hating," she clapped back. "She's [the] one out there. I'm all love now baby."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Crystal told Us Weekly of contention between Wilkinson and Madison. "I know Holly went through some very hard things at the mansion. I think some of the things I went through are harder."

"I can understand the contention between Holly and Kendra, especially because Kendra was kind of more checked out. … Maybe there’s some more things, but she said things in the past that have been hurtful in the media, and I’ve always tried to not do that back to her. I think Kendra is more happy-go-lucky, she’s more healed. She’s more go with the flow. I think that’s the big difference between them," she pointed out.

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report.