Kellye Nakahara's 'M*A*S*H' co-stars Alan Alda, Loretta Swit remember the late actress

Kellye Nakahara's co-stars are mourning her loss.

Nakahara died on Sunday at her home in Pasadena, Calif., following a brief battle with cancer, a family source confirmed to Fox News. She was 72.

An actress, Nakahara starred as Kellye Yamato in the hit television series "M*A*S*H" for 10 years, beginning in 1973 and ending with the series finale in 1983, according to IMDb.

KELLYE NAKAHARA, 'M*A*S*H' STAR, DEAD

Starring alongside Nakahara was Loretta Swit, who offered Fox News a comment in response to the passing of her co-star. Swit, 82, called Nakahara a "jewel, a treasure."

"She radiated sparkle and goodness and joy," said Swit, who played Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan in the series. "The light that her presence brought will be deeply and forever missed."

Alan Alda, who starred as "Hawkeye" Pierce, also offered a statement to Fox News.

ANDREW WEATHERALL, BRITISH DJ AND PRODUCER, DEAD AT 56

Alda said that "Nakahara was a beautiful person and a natural as an actor."

"She began as a background performer and worked her way up to playing the lead in an episode I wrote for her. She was adorable and brilliant in the part," remembered Alda, 84. "But, you couldn’t beat what she was as a person, funnier and warmer and kinder than most people I've known. We all loved her on 'M*A*S*H,' and we’re all heartbroken to know she's gone. Kelley was a treasure."

Nakahara's movie credits included the 1985 murder-mystery "Clue" and 1998's "Doctor Dolittle," according to IMDb.

She was born in Oahu, Hawaii, and moved to San Francisco as a young adult to pursue a career in art, TMZ reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The outlet added that Nakahara married in 1968 and had two children and two grandchildren.

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.