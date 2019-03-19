Kelly Ripa responds to Sarah Michelle Gellar’s 'All My Children' throwback photo on Instagram

Talk about a #throwback.

“Cruel Intentions” actress Sarah Michelle Gellar, 41, shared a vintage photo of herself and fellow “All My Children” alum Kelly Ripa on Instagram Friday.

“Sometimes when I see these old pics, I don’t even know where to start with the - What was I thinking?!? I mean what is my pinky even doing?? #flashbackfriday. Well @kellyripa at least we [sic] co-ordinated our giant bang flip.”

“Did I ever had a good hair day?” Ripa, 48, quickly responded, according to the Daily Mail.

“Hey I have always wanted my hair to look like you -- it’s just perspective,” Gellar replied back.

“All My Children” ran on ABC from 1970 to 2011. In the 1990s, however, Ripa portrayed Hayley Vaughan, while Gellar played Kendall Hart. While starring on the show, Ripa met her now-husband and actor Mark Consuelos, according to People.

In an August 2018 radio interview, Ripa revealed she knew she would one day marry Consuelos after seeing his photograph — despite the fact she had not met him in person at the time.

“When I saw him, the photograph of him, I saw my entire future with him flash before — like I saw it,” she said, in part. “And I don’t believe in any of that and now I do because of that moment.”