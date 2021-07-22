Kelly Ripa's son Michael weighs in on her tendency to post cheeky Instagram pictures

Kelly Ripa's son Michael Consuelos reacted to her latest cheeky Instagram post during Thursday's episode of "Live with Kelly and Ryan."

Ripa's co-host Ryan Seacrest brought up the sexy swimsuit snap that featured Ripa's husband Mark Consuelos getting a look at her backside.

"Oh man," Michael said to Seacrest about Monday's Instagram post.

"What? What do you mean?" Ripa asked.

"You know what I mean," Michael added.

"I think it's fine," he concluded.

Ripa's other kids have not had the same supportive reaction in the past.

Ripa and Consuelos' daughter Lola previously called Ripa's thirst trap photos on Instagram "disgusting." Lola opened up about things Ripa does on social media that she would never do herself during an interview published in People magazine's family issue back in August.

"That's disgusting," Lola responded when Ripa brought up the thirst trap photos. "I block that out of my mind. I forgot you even did that."

"I don't even know if I follow you on Instagram still," she added at the time.