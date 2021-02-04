Ryan Seacrest leaving E!'s 'Live From the Red Carpet' after 14 years: 'Decided to move on to new adventures'

Ryan Seacrest is dropping the mic.

The longtime E! red carpet emcee is leaving his hosting gig after 14 years.

"After 14 years of hosting E!’s Live from the Red Carpet I’ve decided to move on to new adventures. I’ll miss the whole crew that works so hard behind the scenes and of course my amazing partner Giuliana [Rancic]. Thanks to everyone for watching all these years," the 46-year-old announced on social media Thursday.

The comments section was flooded with messages calling Seacrest "the best," a "legend" on TV, and a "red carpet master."

Longtime "Bachelor" host Chris Harrison wrote, "Congratulations on an amazing run my friend." While "Housewives" star Lisa Rinna called him an "icon."

RYAN SEACREST, GIRLFRIEND SHAYNA TAYLOR CALL IT QUITS FOR THE THIRD TIME

Seacrest began hosting the red carpet on E! in 2007 and has covered every major annual awards show including the Oscars, Grammys, Emmys, and Golden Globes.

E! also released a statement to Fox News on Thursday calling Seacrest "family."

RYAN SEACREST ADDRESSES HIS HEALTH ON 'LIVE' RETURN, SAYS IT WAS 'EXHAUSTION'

"E! has long enjoyed our relationship with Ryan over the years especially as co-host of E!’s signature red carpet series. He has been instrumental in giving viewers a front row seat to some of Hollywood’s biggest nights. We are extremely appreciative of his many contributions and he will always be part of the E! family," the network's statement read.

Fans can still catch Seacrest weekdays sitting beside Kelly Ripa co-hosting ABC's daytime show "Live with Kelly and Ryan."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He will also continue hosting "American Idol" and "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" on ABC, maintain his syndicated radio show "On Air with Ryan Seacrest," and executive produce various projects.