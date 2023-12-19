Kelly Osbourne's Christmas list includes plastic surgery despite family protest

Leave it to a member of the Osbourne family to ask for an unusual gift during the holidays.

During the most recent episode of "The Osbournes Podcast," with Ozzy, Sharon, Kelly and Jack, Kelly told her family, "I think I’ve decided what I want for Christmas," to which her mother Sharon said, "Oh here we go."

Kelly proclaimed she wanted "plastic surgery," prompting protests from her family, including dad Ozzy, who said sternly "Kelly, don’t. Don’t. Stop."

The 39-year-old defended her choice saying, "Well, I just think it’s my time."

Sharon said it was "too early" for Kelly, and when Jack asked how old she was when she started her own plastic surgery journey, his mom replied "early 40s."

"I’m not bummed out about it, I’m excited, because I feel like when you’re 40 you get respected more," Kelly said of aging and being nearly 40 herself.

On an earlier episode of the podcast, Sharon explained why she has been so honest about having work done.

"You can’t suddenly go out, and you’ve just had a full facelift and not talk about it," the 71-year-old explained. "It’s the elephant in the room. … Everybody knows you’ve done something. So, you might as well break that embarrassing silence and say, ‘Oh, do you like it?’ And it’s ridiculous. It’s not a sin to do it.

"It’s not," she stressed. "It’s your personal choice. There should be no stigma to it. If I want to go and have [my] chin done or whatever it is, it’s my choice. And I don’t hide the fact. And I’ll give people the truth about it."

However, she also pointed out there can be downsides, like when a face-lift in 2021 left her feeling like a "cyclops."

"I went to a surgeon who I’d used before," said Osbourne. "He did such a terrible job. I mean, I looked like a cyclops. It was the worst thing ever. One eye was higher than the other. I got some scarring … down by my nostril to the side of my lip, which I never had before. I can’t even begin to tell you what this guy did to me. And then I had to wait for that to heal. And then I went to another surgeon who put it all right for me."

"It was scary – really scary," she admitted. "And I went to a really good guy. It wasn’t some backstreet guy. This guy is voted in the top five surgeons in America. [But] nothing is guaranteed, is it? If you push it, something’s going to happen. It can’t always come out [perfect]. I’ve had my ups and downs with [plastic surgery], definitely."

Kelly admitted she has her own hesitations about plastic surgery.

"There are things that I want to do, but I’m too scared when it comes to pain," she told Fox News Digital in 2022.

"I’m a p---- when it comes to pain," she said. "I don’t like being in pain. I don’t like being uncomfortable in that way. [But] there are things that I would like to fix. I’d love a tummy tuck after having the baby, but no, I’m not doing it. And a lot of people think that I’ve had plastic surgery, but I am so honest about what I’ve done and what I haven’t done.

"[People constantly say], ‘She’s had too much stuff done to her face,’" Kelly continued. "That’s all my comments section says. And I’m like, ‘But I’ve only ever had Botox.’ But then I’m like, ‘Thank you. That’s a compliment if you think I’ve had a facelift.’"

The TV personality announced the birth of her first child, son Sidney, with her boyfriend Sid Wilson in January, but she admitted she avoided the public during her pregnancy over fears of fat-shaming.

"I literally sat with my dad for nine months in a house, and I had the best pregnancy ever," she told Fox News Digital in September.

"We had a lot of fun," Kelly continued. "We really did. But there was no way I was going to go out and about and have people see me and shame me because I was so big."

