Fans petition to make Keanu Reeves Time's Person of the Year

The Keanu Reeves hype train has just gained even more steam.

The “John Wick” actor, who has sometimes been dubbed “the Internet’s boyfriend” and “respectful king,” has been the subject of a new Change.org petition, which aims to make him Time’s Person of the Year, an annual award given to highly influential public figures.

“Keanu is the most wholesome person alive, make him the person of the year,” the petition reads. “Keanu has secretly donated millions of his earnings to children’s hospitals and other charities, and has done amazing things for people in public while ask [sic] for nothing in return.”

The petition has already crossed its 50,000-signature threshold and is aiming for more.

Users of social media have recently expanded their digital love affair with Reeves after he achieved huge success and critical acclaim with “John Wick 3: Parabellum” earlier this year, and his hilariously notable cameo in Ali Wong and Randall Park’s recent Netflix film “Always Be My Maybe.”

Reeves also voices a Canadian stuntman action figure in “Toy Story 4,” which hit theaters Thursday.

His future projects include an untitled fourth “John Wick” movie, the upcoming video game “Cyberpunk 2077,” and a forthcoming “Bill And Ted” film.

Nearly everyone wants to get their hands on Reeves these days, so it’s not surprising that his former crush and “Speed” co-star Sandra Bullock said he doesn’t need assistance in finding a romantic partner.

“He doesn't need anybody's help!” Bullock said when asked who she’d set him up with on a date. “Nope. He's good.”

Even Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige wants in on the Reeves love train. In a recent Comicbook.com interview, he expressed a strong desire to cast Reeves in a future Marvel film.

“I don't know when, if, or ever he’ll join the [Marvel Cinematic Universe], but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it,” Feige said.

It’s also clear that fans want more Reeves in their Marvel films, as another Change.org petition wants him to become the next Wolverine. Fittingly, Reeves has admitted in an interview with ScreenGeek that he’d “love to play Wolverine” in the future.