'Cyberpunk 2077' sees Keanu Reeves star in new video game

Keanu Reeves is taking the video game world by storm.

After a long career in action movies and even several appearances on television, the star appeared in the video game "Cyberpunk 2077," which dropped on Thursday.

For the game, the 56-year-old actor portrays -- in voice and likeness -- a character by the name of Johnny Silverhand.

The story follows a mercenary in a dystopian society.

Fans were excited to see the fan-favorite actor appear in the game.

"Seeing Keanu Reeves in Cyberpunk has just made me want to watch the John Wick films again lol," one fan tweeted.

"HOLY S--T KEANU REEVES IN CYBERPUNK IS TOO GOOD," wrote another.

"If Keanu Reeves wasn't in the Cyberpunk 2077, would anyone actually care about the game?" asked a third.

Yet another added: "Finally!!! Playing Cyberpunk!! #Cyberpunk2077 #KeanuReeves."

Reeves is best known for starring in action flicks like the "Matrix" and "John Wick" franchises, as well as the music-themed "Bill & Ted" comedies.