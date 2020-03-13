Katy Perry leaves Australia amid coronavirus concerns, Orlando Bloom returning to the U.S. to 'be quarantined'

Katy Perry fled Sydney, Australia on Thursday reportedly out of fear of the growing coronavirus as her fiance, Orlando Bloom, revealed he’s returning to the United States to self-quarantine.

The pregnant “American Idol” judge, who recently announced that she’s expecting her first child with the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor, was spotted at the airport hours after canceling several of her planned press events.

According to The Daily Mail, Perry was confined to her hotel room for 24 hours prior to her departure out of an abundance of caution after two employees at the Universal Music building in Woolloomooloo were exposed to the virus. The outlet also reports that Perry was staying in the same hotel that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson stayed in before announcing they too had contracted the coronavirus.

Representatives for Perry did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Meanwhile, her famous fiance revealed via his Instagram Story that his Amazon show, “Carnival Row, ” which shoots in Prague, was among the myriad of TV shows that decided to shut down production to help combat the spread of the virus.

“It’s farewell from us as we’re going home to be quarantined,” Bloom said, according to People.

“We’re coming home to the States, at least I’m coming home to the States because we want to get in before the quarantine,” he added.

The star concluded his message with a note about self-quarantining and telling his followers to do the same.

“Big love everybody, stay safe out there. Self-quarantine. It seems really crazy actually this whole corona thing, but do the right thing by you and your family and stay safe,” he concluded. “A few weeks, we’ll beat this bad boy.”

The Hollywood couple is hardly the only stars whose schedules have been impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. Late night and morning talk shows have either suspended production or have simply decided to move on without a studio audience for the time being. Meanwhile, a slew of shows and films have had their production schedules impacted while the world braces for more cases to spread.