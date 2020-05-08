Kathy Ireland shares working from home tips during the pandemic: 'Changing our expectations is helpful'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

When the coronavirus pandemic forced businesses across the United States to close, Kathy Ireland and her company had to shift their operations, as well.

The founder of kathy ireland Worldwide (kiWW) spoke with Fox News about how she's managing her company from her home and "finding new and innovative ways in which to work."

The former model, 57, admitted that right now, "it's just being nimble -- trying to find a quiet space to work."

"I think changing our expectations is helpful. I mean, we've got dogs barking and phones ringing and kids running around. I think [success] is about being adaptable," Ireland said.

As for some tips for making working from home successful, Ireland advises setting boundaries and sticking to a regular workday schedule. When it's time to sign off, do so.

"We need to get rid of our devices when we're having family time in order to make it more meaningful," she said. "Two of our three kids are in school. Our daughter Chloe is in high school and doing it from home. Our other daughter Lily, she's home from college doing it here. So everybody needs to be more respectful when somebody else needs quiet time and not be disturbed. It's really teaching us some new skill sets."

Being isolated at her Los Angeles home hasn't stopped Ireland's momentum.

In April, she launched kathy ireland® American Home. Ireland partnered with Baratelli Properties to bring affordable housing to people and families -- including those facing financial difficulties, essentially anyone affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said she hopes to extend the program to all 50 states.

"Our hearts are really broken for the families who are continuing to suffer through this," she said. "We're hopeful this [outbreak] is going to pass and that we'll get some treatments or find a cure."

Since the start of 2020, Ireland has further expanded her branding company into the health and wellness arena, as well.

She's collaborating on two new projects: WeFresh, a technology that inhibits the growth and spread of mold, pathogenic and odor-causing bacteria, and GemSpa, an at-home fine jewelry cleaning and sanitizing system.

When not expanding her marketing empire, Ireland is trying to become a better chef at home.

"I'm learning how to cook," she said. "I'm trying to be creative, doing art projects [with my family], and playing more games."

"We used to enjoy going out to church on Sundays but now we have it at home in the living room. And we've had some really good family time. It's really brought the family closer together," she said.

Ireland also offered an encouraging message to other business owners: "Please keep working. Don't give up. There's so much to be done. Small businesses are really the engine of our country."

One thing that Ireland has been looking forward to even amid the outbreak is Mother's Day. "I love Mother's Day, and I've got the best mom in the world. She's amazing. My mom is my hero," she said.

Plus, Ireland revealed some very exciting news: she's going to be a grandma.

"Our son and his wife are expecting. Their baby's due in December," she said. "I'm so excited. I just can't stand it. I'm super excited."