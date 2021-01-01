Katherine Schwarzenegger shares first photo of her, Chris Pratt's daughter: 'First beach experience'

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt's daughter has made her Instagram debut.

Schwarzenegger, 31, and the "Guardians of the Galaxy" star, 41, welcomed their baby girl, Layla, over the summer and they've kept her out of the public eye -- until now.

Though the baby's face is never revealed, she appears twice in a photo reel shared by Schwarzenegger on Instagram on Thursday.

In the pics, the author and her hubby spend time soaking up some sun on the beach with their little one, whose white cap can be seen in one of the photos.

Fans get another glimpse of Layla in another pic from a distance as she rides in a baby carrier on her mother's chest.

"Closing out 2020 with a quiet beach walk," she wrote in the caption. "(and a first beach experience for one of us)."

Back when the baby was born, Pratt shared the exciting news on Instagram alongside a photo of little Layla's hand intertwined with his own and Schwarzenegger's.

"We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt," he wrote at the time. "We couldn’t be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed. Love Katherine and Chris."

He then shared a pair of bible passages.

"Psalm 126:3 The LORD has done great things for us, and we are filled with joy," he wrote before sharing Psalm 127:3-4.

"Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb a reward. Like arrows in the hand of a warrior are the children of one's youth," read the passage. "Blessed is the man who fills his quiver with them! He shall not be put to shame when he speaks with his enemies in the gate."

