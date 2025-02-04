Kate Middleton's frustration with being fashion trendsetter leads to new palace policy

Kate Middleton wants the world to focus on her work, not her wardrobe.

The Sunday Times reported that Kensington Palace, which handles the office for the Prince and Princess of Wales, will cut back on naming the labels the mother of three wears when she's out in public completing royal duties. The 43-year-old, a fashion trendsetter in the U.K., is admired for her elegant style.

British royals expert Hilary Fordwich claimed to Fox News Digital the decision came from the very top: Kate herself.

"She has recently voiced frustration regarding the focus on her outfits rather than on the causes she is championing," Fordwich claimed. "She aims to turn to the heightened media scrutiny during her cancer treatment and announcements for the betterment of society."

"As a result of her preference for public attention to be on the substantive work, she supports that Kensington Palace will no longer release advanced information regarding her outfits for public engagements, aiming to emphasize the causes she is showcasing versus her style," Fordwich added.

A spokesperson for Kensington Palace didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Kate, who is married to Prince William, the eldest son of King Charles III, has a foundation for early childhood development. She is also launching a new initiative aimed at developing social and emotional skills.

In foreshadowing the new approach, the palace did not release details of her clothing during a recent visit to Wales. The princess, who recently announced she was in remission for an undisclosed cancer, met children at a hospice charity she’s a patron of on that trip.

According to the outlet, details about her clothing and jewelry may still be released for major events, such as state dinners. Some of the luxury labels she’s known to rely on during royal outings include Chanel, Alexander McQueen and Jenny Packham, among others.

Fordwich believes Kate wants to shine a spotlight on the work she's doing behind palace doors.

"Understandably, the shock and seriousness of Princess Catherine’s cancer experience has rendered her even more resilient and dedicated to causes helping others as well as to the future of the royal family," said Fordwich. "While she hasn’t deviated from her personal or professional priorities, she is planning on doubling down to focus on meaningful contributions."

Fordwich claimed that some members of the British royal family "have had concerns" about Kate’s "stamina and capacity to resume full royal duties" after being ill. However, the princess is determined to raise awareness about causes she’s passionate about.

"Her gradual return to public life has been increasing," said Fordwich. "Last month, her first solo engagement since completing chemotherapy was to visit the Royal Marsden Hospital to thank the medical staff who had taken such exemplary care of her and to meet with other patients."

Kinsey Schofield, host of the To Di For Daily podcast, claimed to Fox News Digital that Kate’s priority is to help strengthen the monarchy’s future and leave behind a significant legacy.

"My sources tell me that surviving her cancer scare has profoundly reshaped her outlook on life, especially involving her young children," said Schofield. "The idea of leaving a legacy… through values, traditions, and the love she instills in her children... has become a central focus."

"Catherine has a heightened appreciation for the present moment and a deeper sense of gratitude for the support of her friends and family," Schofield explained. "She is also keenly aware of what matters. Personal fulfillment and societal expectations have taken a backseat. Catherine has always been very compassionate and engaged, but there has been a shift in priorities towards her family, health, and contributions to the causes that mean the most to her."

Schofield noted that Kate "values her platform" and wants to shift the focus on worthy causes, not fashion. It’s part of her "new normal," and Kate has "a fresh perspective" on her life.

"Catherine feels more assertive, more intentional, filled with purpose… and I think she is refusing to take time for granted," said Schofield.

British broadcaster and photographer, Helena Chard, wonders if the new palace policy will cause more harm than good. She pointed out that the "Kate Effect" has led to over $1 billion in sales in British fashion, boosting the country’s economy. It also celebrates local designers.

"There has to be a happy medium here," said Chard. "Her work is super, but the world also enjoys and needs a regular fix of glamour… The ‘Kate Effect’ is also an important part of her work… It’s a great pity that the Princess of Wales views the public’s interest in the context of ‘style versus substance.’… [But] I’m sure this filters into the constant commentary about her looks, a never-ending intrusion into her life."

Chard also suspected that Kate’s new approach is to debunk claims that she doesn’t do sufficient charity work, in comparison to other members of the royal family, like Princess Anne. The monarch's sister, 74, has been coined "the hardest-working royal" for carrying out numerous engagements throughout the year.

"There were murmurs previously that maybe the Princess of Wales would prefer to stay at home and nurture her children over supporting the monarchy," said Chard. "I say people need to chill out and allow her space to heal. A balance is required between health and service.

"She is aware of her position and has many years ahead as queen. What we’re seeing now is a more authentic, relaxed, candid and relatable Princess of Wales… With a renewed sense of self… she is gearing up to be the dutiful but modern future queen."

"Anyone who has endured cancer and is still recovering will have a changed outlook," Chard continued. "… The Princess of Wales has a strong work ethic supporting the monarchy… [But] these days she feels it is paramount that she connects with everyone and everything, even connecting with the great outdoors.

"She is carefully choosing her outings and the special causes she champions. She is reluctant to do things for the sake of it or just because it is expected of her. She has a huge amount of empathy and love to share and makes sure she is directing this in the right direction."

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams noted that Kate’s diagnosis has been tough on the royal family.

"When Prince William described last year as the worst in his life, we bear in mind that he lost his mother so tragically and this gives us some idea of what Kate and her family have been through," Fitzwilliams explained. "She was only able to undertake 13 engagements last year and when she was not seen publicly for over two months, the intensity of the speculation was terrifying, especially online."

"In two moving videos, she reached out to fellow sufferers, and this has unquestionably enhanced her image as someone who cares," he shared. "The way she recently interacted with cancer sufferers at Tŷ Hafan, a children’s hospice and with Holocaust survivors at Guildhall has shown how well she can empathize with those who have endured pain."

"She’s concentrating on a few core charities, just as William does, especially on early childhood development, which is pivotal to her future work," he added.

In January, Kate announced she was in "remission" from cancer and focused on her future.

"It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focused on recovery," she wrote. "As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am, however, looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to."