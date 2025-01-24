King Charles set to give Kate Middleton power to put $1 billion 'Kate Effect' into action

Kate Middleton could likely become an official influencer.

Prince William’s wife is expected to be the first Princess of Wales in 115 years who will be granted the power to give royal warrants.

According to the royal family’s website, a "Royal Warrant of Appointment" is a seal of approval given by senior members of the British royal family to brands or people they support.

It’s a "mark of recognition" to those who "have regularly supplied goods or services to the Royal Household."

According to multiple outlets, Kate is viewed as an important asset to Britain's fashion industry. Her photographed items often go viral and sell out. Her influence is estimated to be worth over $1 billion in sales.

Several royal experts told Fox News Digital that King Charles III is keen to give his "beloved" daughter-in-law, as he once called her, this rare royal honor.

"King Charles is extremely fond of his loving and resilient daughter-in-law," British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital. "He holds her in high esteem. I’m sure he will be honored to implement a major royal first."

British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital she’s been told that this "prestigious endorsement" is expected to happen "sooner rather than later."

"It signals King Charles III’s faith in Catherine," said Fordwich. "She’ll have increasing influence as she is being groomed for such responsibilities. This is due to her poise, intelligence, tact and reliability as he is gradually delegating responsibilities to the next generation."

Sources close to the mother of three originally told the UK Times that Kate will grant royal warrants to her favorite companies this year.

The last Princess of Wales to issue royal warrants was the future Queen Mary before her husband, George V, ascended the throne in May 1910. While Charles began issuing warrants as the Prince of Wales in 1980, that honor was not extended to his wife, Princess Diana, after their wedding in 1981. The couple’s divorce was finalized in 1996.

Kate became the Princess of Wales following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022.

The outlet noted there’s no set timeline for when both William and Kate will grant royal warrants. However, sources said it was her "hope" that it would happen soon.

"She’s keen to recognize British skills and industry," shared an insider.

Chard believes the idea is a no-brainer.

"It would be a smart move by King Charles III to offer the role of grantor of royal warrants to none other than our 'gem in the monarchy’s crown,’" said Chard.

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital that the monarchy also understands the power of "the Kate Effect."

"The ‘Kate Effect,’ which has led to over $1 billion sales in British fashion, could be one of many reasons for King Charles to offer his daughter-in-law the ability to issue royal warrants," he explained.

"Alexander McQueen, Kate’s go-to fashion house, is one contender, now led by Sarah Burton, who produced her Victorian lace style wedding dress… Catherine Walker and Jenny Packham are other strong contenders as their fashion has added to the style of the Princess of Wales during the past decade."

"It is also said Strathberry, the handbag designer, is on speed dial for all major occasions, and Catherine Zoraida for jewelry," Pelham Turner shared. "Certainly, as I have been writing recently, William and Kate are becoming more prominent in creating decisions about a younger style monarchy and focusing ‘The Firm’ brand towards the future."

"For the businesses that meet Kate’s high standards, it will be a mark of recognition which would carry significant branding weight in the fashion world and cachet in the retail world," Fordwich explained.

"To date, she has had a sensational impact on sales as her endorsements by using a product or outfit have already purportedly been valued at approximately £4 billion, or almost $5 billion to the British fashion industry. Her wardrobe choices result in an immediate sales surge."

Royal warrants are issued for up to five years, People magazine reported. According to the outlet, the companies whose goods are sold to the royal household become members of the Royal Warrant Holders Association. It allows them to use the royal arms in connection with their work.

The outlet also noted that last month, Queen Camilla granted her facialist, wedding dress designer and hairdresser of 30 years royal warrants.

"Dating back to the 15th century, Henry VIII formalized the granting of royal warrants authorizing the Lord Chamberlain, as head of the Royal Household, to formally appoint tradespeople and purveyors to his royal court," Fordwich explained.

"British companies continuing this tradition of supplying the royal family may display the Royal Arms for their branding, thereby touting their royal association," she shared. "Losing the royal warrant is ghastly branding-wise."

"In 2018, the late Queen Elizabeth II’s bra-fitter, Rigby & Peller, was banished from the palace following an indiscrete memoir revealing private encounters with royal family members written by its former owner," Fordwich claimed.

The UK Times noted that the decision is ultimately up to the king, 76. As reigning monarch, he decides which senior members can grant warrants. But the decision to give Kate the honor seemed to be a no-brainer among those within the palace.

"An official royal seal of approval would only serve to further enhance sales for any British company formally associated with the future Queen," the outlet reported.

Chard said that if Kate is given the honor, she doesn’t doubt that the Princess of Wales will give royal warrants to "meaningful businesses close to her heart."

"The Princess of Wales embodies positivity and hope," said Chard. "People will feel genuinely thrilled and privileged to buy into her special 'Brand Britain' chosen products."

"They will somehow feel connected to her through her favorite brands and happy that they are doing their bit to help grow our struggling economy," she shared. "You [will] see the positive knock-on effect. It's a win-win situation.

"What a coup receiving a royal warrant from the world's favorite British royal!" Chard added.

Earlier this month, Kate announced she is in "remission" from cancer and is focused on her future.

"It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focused on recovery," she wrote. "As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am, however, looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to."