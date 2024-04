Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address.

Nearly one month after Kate Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis, Prince William has returned to his royal duties.

To kick off the day, the Prince of Whales paid a visit to a food redistribution charity called Surplus to Supper in Sunbury-on-Thames, Surrey, on Thursday. The organization's mission is to bridge the gap between food waste and food poverty across Surrey and West London.

While there, William put on an apron and got to work preparing meals while mingling with members of the dedicated staff.

On the prince and princess' X page, there were photos shared of his visit.

"A brilliant model for sustainability, fresh food that would otherwise have gone to waste is redistributed for free to support foodbanks, schools, care homes, shelters, clubs and religious organisations across the local community," the post read.

In another post, William mentioned that Surplus to Supper redistributes "25,000 meals a year across Surrey and West London."

During his visit, the prince was greeted with get-well cards for Catherine and King Charles, who also revealed his own cancer diagnosis in February.

"Oh some cards, oh, you’re very kind," William is heard telling volunteer Rachel Candappa in a video posted by ITV on X. "Thank you very much, that’s very kind of you." Candappa also told the prince to look after his wife, to which he promised, "I will."

William is also expected to visit a youth center that regularly receives meals from the organization later today.

The public outing comes nearly one month after the Kate shared her cancer diagnosis on March 22.

"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery," Kate said in the video recorded and released last month."It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful."

She explained that after her abdominal surgery in December, it was believed her condition was "non-cancerous." However, further testing showed "cancer had been present." She was advised to begin chemotherapy by her medical team.

"This, of course, came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family," Middleton said . "As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK."

"As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits," Kate added. "Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both."

The princess will return to official duties when she is cleared to do so by her medical team," a Kensington Palace spokesperson told Fox News Digital at the time. "She is in good spirits and is focused on making a full recovery."

Since the announcement, William has remained by his wife's side, as well as their three children.

Last week, William and his son, Prince George, attended the Aston Villa soccer game in Birmingham, England , marking the first public appearance for the prince in nearly a month.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.