Kate Middleton opens up about the 'struggle' all moms face

Kate Middleton is opening up about the challenges of motherhood.

The Duchess of Cambridge — who is mom to 5-year-old son Prince George, 3-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte, and 9-month-old son Prince Louis — got candid with parents during a visit to the Family Action charity on Tuesday.

“It’s so hard. You get a lot of support with the baby as a mother particularly in the early days, but after the age of 1 it falls away,” Middleton, 37, said via People. “After that there isn’t a huge amount — lots of books to read.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She continued: “Everybody experiences the same struggle."

According to People, Middleton helped launch a new U.K. support line for Family Action, which uses a network of volunteers to give virtual support to parents and caregivers.

KENSINGTON PALACE WISHES KATE MIDDLETON A HAPPY BIRTHDAY AS PRINCE WILLIAM VISITS FIRST RESPONDERS

Earlier this month, Middleton celebrated her 37th birthday with her three kids along with husband Prince William, who joined the family during the evening to mark Middleton's big day.